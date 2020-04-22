Lab and Healthcare Flooring Requirements in Covid-19

Avon, MA, April 22, 2020 — The response to the COVID-19 crisis has led to a number of temporary facilities to take the burden off hospitals and other healthcare facilities. SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently announced its FreeStyle BioLock flooring meets the FDA requirements for flooring used for temporary labs and clinics.

The specific FDA requirement, 21 CFR 211.42 -C 10 (i) requires that “Floors, walls, and ceilings of smooth, hard surfaces that are easily cleanable”. SelecTech’s FreeStyle BioLock meets the FDA requirement of being a durable, hard surface that is easy to clean with anti-microbial, hypochlorite or disinfectant cleaners and can handle being cleaned with auto scrubbers.



“The timetable in which these testing labs and clinics are needed makes speed of installation a key component of choosing a floor and other items,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc. “Because our floor can be installed over existing flooring with little or no down time or no sub floor prep, it makes it a perfect selection for temporary or permanent lab and healthcare facilities.”

SelecTech’s FreeStyle BioLock features an interlocking flooring product customized for use in hospitals, cleanrooms, and labs. BioLock utilizes a water-proof seam sealer that makes tiles liquid-tight but still removable and replaceable. This is a critical feature when you consider that some labs and clinics might be using chemicals that could be damaging if spilled and seeps into flooring.

Additional qualities that make FreeStyle BioLock a superior choice for temporary clinics and hospitals include a urethane, no-wax finish that’s tough, stain resistant and easily maintained and disinfected. BioLock is slip-resistant and conforms to ADA Recommendations (0.70 ASTM D-2047). It also offers superior comfort under foot, enhanced ergonomics, and excellent sound reduction.

From an operations standpoint, BioLock has an abrasion resistance of less than 0.01 gram weight lost ASTM-3389. That means it can easily handle high volumes of traffic: foot or mechanical, wheeled beds, carts, and equipment.

Made with 70 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, SelecTech flooring products meet CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

“BioLock flooring is also reusable and recyclable. So, when the temporary need is over, the tiles can either be reused in another location, or recycled back into new BioLock. We offer a take back program to provide the users an easy way to repurpose the tiles when they are done with them and keep them out of the waste stream,” said Ricciardelli. “This is an important consideration when choosing flooring for these temporary facilities. When the need is over, the waste generated from conventional flooring could be overwhelming. BioLock is the most sensible alternative for this type of application.”

To request a sample of SelecTech flooring products, including FreeStyle BioLock, or to learn more about the medical facilities uses for SelecTech products, please call 508-583-3200 or visit www.selectech.com.

About SelecTech, Inc:

FreeStyle is a division of SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has also created the top performing Place N’ Go residential flooring products, which are available at Home Depot. They are also the creators and manufacturers of StaticStop ESD flooring products. SelecTech is a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance partner and Starnet, an international flooring contractor cooperative. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.

