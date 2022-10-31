Korloff Paris now available at Habib KLCC

French jeweller-diamantaire Korloff Paris is primarily known for its diamond jewellery, timepieces, and accessories such as pens and cufflinks.

Its collection of unique designs can now be found in Kuala Lumpur, thanks to the partnership between Korloff Paris and local jewellery brand Habib. The full lifestyle concept is now available exclusively in Habib KLCC.

Recently, Habib held a private viewing with Korloff Paris Asia Pacific managing director Chris Neff, who introduced the brand and its luxury creations.

As part of Korloff Paris’s heritage series, the Eclat collection is inspired by the pyramid of the Louvre in Paris. Combining architectural lines with diamonds, it reflects the pyramid’s exceptional light at the heart of the Louvre. The Eclat collection essentially captures the modernity and unique brilliance of the emblematic building in the French capital.

Another jewellery line is the Korlove Collection, which blossoms around romanticism and urban rock elements. It is romantic, sensual, and sometimes raw and assertive. The collection ranges from 18-carat white gold to 18-carat pink gold. The fullness of the heart is presented in three different sizes.

Additionally, the Let Me Out Collection is an ode to the multi-faceted woman who inspires curiosity and fascination. The earthly dimension is honoured by the treatment of volumes and the use of some designs in the shape of domes. It is also articulately created with gold threads in calligraphy.

As for timepieces, the Opéra Collection explores the iconic codes of the Palais Garnier opera house, a temple dedicated to the art of choreography. The principal dancers‘ fabulous velvet seats and delicate ballerina tutus have been reinterpreted with panache.

The Jardin des Tuileries timepieces collection, on the other hand, is inspired by the Tuileries Garden in Paris as an invitation to escape and discover the beauty of nature. The watch face is made from mother of pearl in an array of colours and diamonds.