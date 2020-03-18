Keeping Your Clothes Clean During COVID-19

Hanover, MA, March 18, 2020 — Experts continue to learn about the COVID-19 every day. Data tells us that transmission of coronavirus occurs much more commonly through respiratory droplets than through objects or materials that are likely to carry infection, such as clothes, utensils, and furniture. Still, people want to take the precaution of cleaning clothes and bed linens to be certain. But can you be 100 percent sure washing your clothes and bed linens at home can safely accomplish that?

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) advises that washing clothes with detergent is sufficient to control viruses. Though if you want to sanitize your clothing, laundering in hot water, 160ºF and with chlorine bleach is the most effective method. Similarly, the CDC also advises that the dry cleaning process, which includes cleaning and pressing, is effective on most viruses.

“The higher the temperature the more effectively you can sanitize clothing and bedding,” said Kevin Dubois, CEO of co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business. “Most home machines can accomplish that temperature. But you want to be careful that you’re not damaging your clothing by washing the wrong items together at that temperature or using too much bleach or detergent. Our dry cleaning and wet cleaning processes are proven commodities at safely cleaning at that high of a temperature.”

Lapels dry cleaning process features environmentally friendly GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative. GreenEarth dry cleaning solvent has the highest flash point of any of the alternative solvents (170F) on the market. The GreenEarth dry cleaning process allows clothes to be dried at the highest drying temperature, 158F, which is equivalent to 70C.

Lapels Dry Cleaning’s wet cleaning services clean clothes at temperatures exceeding the recommended 160 F.

From an environmental standpoint, Lapels uses the world’s ONLY 100 percent environmentally non-toxic dry cleaning process along with 100 percent wet cleaning that offers a sustainable and hypo allergenic process.

Since a trip to the dry cleaner might not be in line with your social distancing, Lapels Dry Cleaning also offers free pickup and delivery.

“With school and business closings, many people are home and trying to limit trips out of the house to reduce exposure. Our free pickup and delivery service is available at most of our locations so customers can have the peace of mind of knowing their clothes are clean and safe while sticking to the recommended guidelines during the current pandemic,” said Dubois.

Added Dubois, “We are also opening our 24 HR Drop box service to all customers, encouraging the use of our Drive Thru service in locations that offer this service and will be reducing hours in most stores to work with our employees to assist in managing the changes within their households”.

Utilizing the GreenEarth solvent and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels Dry Cleaning’s environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

Lapels Dry Cleaning also sets itself apart with its customer service.

Lapels offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and FREE Home Delivery to all its customers.

For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning and how to find the nearest location, visit

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

