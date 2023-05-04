Katie Finch Purchases Discovery Map of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Mount Pleasant, SC and Waitsfield, VT, May 04, 2023 — Discovery Map International, the leading provider of curated guides to top tourist attractions, cities and towns throughout North America, recently announced Katie Finch as the new owner of Discovery Map of Mount Pleasant. She purchased the map from Abby Simon, publisher of Charleston Inside Out.

Since her family relocated to the area in 2020, Finch has consulted and written for several area publications, including Mount Pleasant Magazine and Charleston Women. A serial entrepreneur, she previously owned three Paint & Sip studios in Florida with her mother and sister.

“Every time we traveled, we always seemed to pick up a Discovery Map. So, when I told my husband about the opportunity to purchase a local map, Discovery Map of Mount Pleasant, it seemed like a no-brainer,” said Finch, who with her husband Ralls are parents to two children, ages 6 and 4.

Added Finch, “Our move to Mount Pleasant was about being closer to family. I’m from Birmingham, AL and my husband is from Charlotte, NC. Buying Discovery Map of Mount Pleasant was also about family as it enables me to work my schedule around my kids’ schedule with the added bonus of meeting even more people in the area. Also, the kids have already been helping me with distribution. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have an ice cream shop as one of your clients.”

Discovery Map produces colorful, hand-drawn maps that are a favorite of travelers seeking local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and great destinations. Discovery Map is typically found on display in local stores, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.

In addition to the printed map, DiscoveryMap.com offers content curated by locals for visitors and those planning a trip (it’s even great for locals who are unaware of their own town’s hidden gems). The interactive map found on the website is to scale, thus can be used for turn-by-turn directions, as well as to access detailed information about areas of interest, places to eat, lodging and other noteworthy sites.

“Mount Pleasant is a city of more than 80,000 people and it shows up on pretty much every top 10 list of places to live in South Carolina,” said Finch. “We’re looking to build on the strong following the map already has here and grow it, with an eye to adding more maps down the road.”

Local businesses interested in placing an ad in the upcoming edition of Discovery Map of Mount Pleasant can call 843-277-1968 or e-mail kfinch@discoverymap.com. Discovery Map of Mount Pleasant is selling ad spaces until October 27,2023; the map will be published at the beginning of 2024 .

Discovery Map has more than 120 maps across the U.S. and Canada. Franchise owners sell advertising on the map and on the Discovery Map online version, the WebMap, which is available at discoverymap.com. The typical franchise owner will publish a printed map once per year.

Discovery Map franchise owners come from many walks of life. Some are corporate refugees or semi-retired individuals looking to build a business and fund their retirement. Others include recent college graduates, as well as mothers (and fathers) looking to build a business with hours around the kids’ school schedules.

Discovery Map is a consistent winner of Franchise Business Review’s top 50 in franchisee satisfaction.

For more information on the Discovery Map franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymap.com/franchise.

About Discovery Map:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Map can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Discovery Maps International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains. For more information, visit https://discoverymap.com/franchise.

