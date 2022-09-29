John Farrell is The New Owner of Discovery Map of Lake George

Lake George, NY and Waitsfield, VT, September 29, 2022 — Discovery Map International, the leading provider of curated guides to top tourist attractions, cities and towns throughout North America, recently announced John Farrell as the new owner of Discovery Map of Lake George, New York. Farrell, the owner of JMF Publishing, purchased the map from Greg Cluver in September 2022.

Farrell has owned and operated JMH Publishing for more than 30 years. The company publishes a wide range of tourism publications tailored toward upstate New York, including: Upstate Summer Magazine, Adirondack Paddling, Adirondack Hiking, Adirondack Fishing, 1000 Islands – Tug Hill Craft Beverage Map, Great Lakes Seaway Trail Journey Magazine as well as the official guides and maps to more than 30 New York State Parks.

“Over the years we had picked up Discovery Maps and always thought they were well done and informative. Seeing that they were exactly the type of business we were already running, we looked into becoming a franchise owner,” said Farrell, who runs JMF Publishing with his wife of 38 years, Margaret. “After considering a start-up franchise and evaluating three franchises that were for sale we decided that Lake George was the best opportunity and that produced a touch of irony. Way back in 1994 the Lake George area was where JMF Publishing was firmly established with advertising sales and production of the official maps and guides for New York State campgrounds in region.”

Discovery Map produces colorful, hand-drawn maps that have become a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and tourist destinations. Discovery Map of Lake George includes sites and destinations ranging from Prospect Mountain to restaurants, shopping venues and various other activities.

Discovery Map prints are typically found on display in local stores, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions. In addition to the printed map, DiscoveryMap.com offers curated content for visitors and those planning a trip (it’s even great for locals who are unaware of their own town’s hidden gems). The interactive map found on the website is to scale, thus can be used for turn-by-turn directions, as well as to access detailed information about areas of interest, places to eat, lodging and other noteworthy sites.

“As much as we rely on our smartphones, people still prefer printed-out maps,” said Farrell. “Although Discovery Map has a great website and online presence, the maps are truly like works of art and reveal the character of an area… and Lake George has plenty of that to go along with the natural beauty of the lake, historic sites like the Fort William McHenry Museum, hiking trails and theme parks like Lake George Theme Park.”

Local businesses interested in placing an ad in the upcoming Discovery Map of Lake George, to be published in winter 2023, can call (315) 922-8969 or email johnf@discoverymap.com.

Adds Farrell, “I am looking forward to taking the Discovery Map of Lake George into its next incarnation by building its online presence and adding more advertisers to the print version while keeping it a valuable and informative tourism resource.”

Discovery Map has more than 120 maps across the U.S. and Canada. It is the charge of the franchise owner to sell advertising on the map and the Discovery Map online version, the WebMap, available at discoverymap.com. The typical franchise owner will publish a printed map once per year.

Discovery Map franchise owners come from many walks of life. Some are corporate refugees or semi-retired individuals looking to build a business and fund their retirement. Others include recent college grads, as well as mothers (and fathers) looking to build a business with hours around the kids’ school schedules.

Discovery Map is a consistent winner of Franchise Business Review’s top 50 in franchisee satisfaction.

About Discovery Map:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Maps can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Named by Forbes as “one of the best franchises to buy” in 2015, Discovery Maps International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains.