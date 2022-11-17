Joe Walker and Ted Chartrand are The New Owners of Discovery Map of North Conway and Discovery Map of Franconia

North Conway, NH, Franconia, NH and Waitsfield, VT, November 17, 2022 — Discovery Map International, the leading provider of curated guides to top tourist attractions, cities and towns throughout North America, recently announced Joe Walker and Ted Chartrand as the new owners of Discovery Map of North Conway and Discovery Map of Franconia. The pair purchased those maps from Greg Cluver earlier in 2022.

In addition to its latest acquisition, Walker and Chartrand own Discovery Map of Hampton Beach and Discovery Map of Laconia & Lakes Region, purchasing those maps in 2021. Walker also owns Discovery Map of Monadnock.

“We’re excited about our acquisition of these two maps,” said Chartrand. “Joe and I have really fine-tuned our operation. He handles sales and I design the ads and coordinate the production and printing of the map. With our system and processes in place, we have hit the ground running in both Franconia and North Conway.”

Discovery Map produces colorful, hand-drawn maps that are a favorite of travelers seeking local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and great destinations. Discovery Map of Franconia Notch features sites and destinations ranging from the Notch, local breweries and restaurants to local hiking and biking trails. Discovery Map of North Conway features attractions in and around Mount Washington and other local ski ranges.

Discovery Maps are typically found on display in local stores, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions. In addition to the printed map, DiscoveryMap.com offers content curated by locals for visitors and those planning a trip (it’s even great for locals who are unaware of their own town’s hidden gems). The interactive map found on the website is to scale, thus can be used for turn-by-turn directions, as well as to access detailed information about areas of interest, places to eat, lodging and other noteworthy sites.

“As much as we rely on smartphones, they are still entirely beholden to whether or not we have cell service in a given area. Discovery Maps enable locals and visitors alike to find opportunities and attractions around them they may never have known about by placing an emphasis on the destinations and businesses, not just how to get there like our smartphones do,” said Chartrand. “With GPS you need to know the destination ahead of time, with a Discovery Map, you can pick from numerous suggestions you may never have tried otherwise. GPS is for navigation; Discovery Maps are for – well – discovering destinations.“

Local businesses interested in placing an ad in the upcoming editions of Discovery Map of North Conway and Discovery Map of Franconia Notch can call 603-369-4376 or send an e-mail to LakesRegionMap@DiscoveryMap.com. Discovery Map of Franconia Notch will publish its next edition in July 2023; Discovery Map of North Conway in summer 2023.

Discovery Map has more than 120 maps across the U.S. and Canada. Franchise owners sell advertising on the map and on the Discovery Map online version, the WebMap, which is available at discoverymap.com. The typical franchise owner will publish a printed map once per year.

Discovery Map franchise owners come from many walks of life. Some are corporate refugees or semi-retired individuals looking to build a business and fund their retirement. Others include recent college graduates, as well as mothers (and fathers) looking to build a business with hours around the kids’ school schedules.

Discovery Map is a consistent winner of Franchise Business Review’s top 50 in franchisee satisfaction.

For more information on the Discovery Map franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com/

About Discovery Map:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Maps can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Named by Forbes as “one of the best franchises to buy” in 2015, Discovery Maps International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains. For more information, visit : https://discoverymap.com