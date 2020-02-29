Jason Buster Scruggs hilariously paradoxically extractable resources!

Some men, however, hear the call too. Before even meeting him (yes, you can meet a dog), Buck occasionally has the same facial expressions as Harrison Ford, who plays John Thornton, a man who has become a recluse out of grief for his son. Like Buck, he can no longer function in human society, and together they engage on a journey that is less adventurous than it is spiritual.

The original short story’s supposedly heroic but actually problematic racial politics have been replaced by a focus on the humane (rather than human) side of Thornton’s story. It is by making the dog his docile companion that, paradoxically again, Thornton leads Buck to his true nature; and it is also through this domestic relationship that Thornton himself is able to access what truly matters to him—namely, being one with the world. The film doesn’t go so far as to state that Thornton reconnects with nature because his late son has been reincarnated, but Ford plays Thornton as a man who had not expected to find any place where he could belong anymore.

The realization that nature still accepted his presence, through the land but also through Buck, helps Thornton find peace and, similarly to the gold-digging segment in the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, makes it clear that the beauty of the environment isn’t in its extractable resources, but in its caring for all species.

