J.J. Abrams discloses Episode IX suspense with white walkers Saga!

That update to Rey’s story was a disappointment to some fans, who appreciated seeing how anyone could have such strong Force powers. Sure, the idea of Force-sensitive people isn’t new — from the many Jedi of the prequels to others in the Star Wars galaxy beyond the Skywalker Saga. But it seemed, in The Last Jedi, that the sequel trilogy might be making one of those non-legacy characters the main hero. Well, Rey may have a Force legacy after all, but that hasn’t changed anything for others with Force-sensitivity, as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker co-screenwriter Chris Terrio noted.

Chris Terrio wrote Rise of Skywalker with director J.J. Abrams. Here’s how Terrio responded when THR asked if Episode IX still recognizes the existence of the galaxy’s other Force users without famous ancestors — aka the broom boys and girls:

Of course. Hopefully, the film also suggests that Finn is discovering that he is a Force user and is Force strong. Finn feels the death of Rey, and in a crucial moment during the battle, Finn senses the command ship where the navigation signal was coming from. So, we wanted to begin to plant the idea that Finn is Force strong and that there are other people in the galaxy who are Force strong. Yes, of course, the galaxy is full of Force users, and you don’t have to be a Skywalker or a Palpatine in order to be strong with the Force. But Luke does say very explicitly in Return of the Jedi, ‚The Force is strong in my family,‘ and we know that there is an inherited element to Force power.