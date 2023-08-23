J. Garrett Auctioneers‘ Texas & Western Art Sale is Sept. 9, Park Cities & Dallas Estates Sept. 10

Dallas, TX, USA, August 23, 2023 — Original paintings by renowned artists G. Harvey, Jean Metzinger and Julian Onderdonk; bronze creations by Richard MacDonald, Allan Houser and Bruce Greene; and an outstanding GIA pink diamond suite comprising a necklace, bracelet and two rings, will come up for bid in a pair of online-only auctions set for September 9th and 10th by J. Garrett Auctioneers.

The Saturday, September 9th event, starting at 10 am Central time, is a wonderfully curated Texas and Western sale, 194 lots in all, featuring most notably the collection of Joe Parker, the University of Texas Hall of Honor member and former NFL football player. Two paintings by G. Harvey, two paintings by Julian Onderdonk and the aforementioned bronzes are all in Day 1.

September 9th will also feature works from Ragan Gennusa, Stanley Long and H. C. Zachry, plus many legendary Texas names like Porfirio Salinas, William Slaughter, Robert Lougheed, Jose Arpa, Dawson Dawson-Watson, Emma Richardson Cherry, Ray Swanson, Robert William Wood and many others. Also offered will be Native American pottery and Arts & Crafts pieces.

The Sunday, September 10th Park Cities & Dallas Estates auction, 532 lots, also starting at 10 am Central, will showcase fresh-to-the-market American, European and Chinese art, designer jewelry, fine antiques and fine porcelains. Highlights include the painting by Jean Metzinger, large Lalique pieces, bronze and mid-century sculpture and a collection of Arts & Crafts pottery.

Designer jewelry will include dazzling estate pieces by Cartier, Oscar Heyman, Gubelin, Breitling, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and others. Louis Vuitton luggage will also be offered.

The two paintings by Texas artist G. Harvey, 1933-2017), are both oil on canvas works, signed and framed. One, titled The Drifter, depicts a cowboy on horseback in the moonlit snow with a pack horse (est. $55,000-$95,000). The other, titled When Days Are Short and Nights are Long, shows cowboys on horseback at sunset (est. $60,000-$100,000). Harvey’s collectors included Lyndon Johnson, Margaret Thatcher and John Connally.

The oil on canvas painting by Jean Metzinger (French, 1883-1956), titled Femme Aux Cartes, has a Sotheby’s label on verso and comes with the Sotheby’s May 2, 1996 auction catalog. The 29 inch by 24 inch work, depicting a woman in a green dress playing cards, is signed lower left and housed in a 37 ¾ inch by 32 ¼ inch black painted and gilt frame (est. $100,000-$200,000).

The two paintings by Julian Onderdonk (Texas, 1882-1922) include a watercolor on paper titled Live Oak Tree on a Caliche Road, signed lower right, framed, 7 ½ inches by 9 ½ inches (sight) in a linen and walnut frame (est. $4,000-$6,000); and an oil on wood board titled Moonlight on the Long Island Marshes, signed lower right and signed, titled and dated (1909) on verso. It’s also inscribed 1920. The 6 inch by 9 inch (sight, less frame) should finish at $12,000-$14,000.

Two bronzes by Texas sculptor Bruce Greene (b. 1953) both carry estimates of $5,000-$7,000. One, titled For Better or Worse, is signed, edition 6/10 on the base, is 24 inches tall. The other, titled Dezpetchee, depicts a bear and Indian hunter on horseback and is signed and dated (86) on the base. It’s 18 ½ inches tall, on a rotating walnut base. Both sculptures have mahogany plinth.

Other noteworthy bronzes include one of a standing dancer disrobing titled Nureyev, Third Life, by Richard MacDonald (Calif., b. 1946). The 1998 piece is signed and numbered (41/90) on the base and is 30 ½ inches tall, including the black marble socle (est. $10,000-$15,000); and a drum circle with Apache elders by Allan Houser (Am./Apache, 1914-1994), titled Forty-Nine (1978), signed lower back, from an edition of 20, 13 inches tall on a walnut base (est. $20,000-$30,000).

A watercolor on Strathmore artist board by Robert Lougheed (N.M., 1910-1982), titled Trouble on the Pecos Trail (1973), is signed lower right, 20 inches by 30 inches sight, less the distressed wood frame (est. $12,000-$26,000). Also, an oil on canvas autumn landscape by Porfirio Salinas (Texas, 1910-1973), titled Hill Country Ranch Road, signed and dated 1956, has a canvas of 25 inches by 30 inches and is housed in a 34 inch by 39 inch giltwood frame (est. $25,000-$30,000).

One other Day 1 noteworthy lot is a mid-20th century custom black tooled leather presentation saddle and tack once belonging to the actor Richard Boone, who starred in the TV Western series Have Gun, Will Travel. The saddle has elaborate custom nickel silver mounts and conchos, a wool and sheepskin saddle blanket and a wood stand, 48 inches in height (est. $4,500-$5,500).

While the Metzinger painting is an undisputed headliner on September 10th, the GIA pink diamond suite is certain to attract keen bidder interest. The four pieces will be sold as individual lots and carry a combined high estimate of $440,500. All are GIA certified and two of the four (the two most valuable pieces in the group) come with multiple GIA certificates. Here’s the set:

– A fancy light purplish .53ct rectangular diamond ring surrounded by .91ct diamonds set in 18kt white gold, 3.3g total weight, size 6.5 (est. $9,500-$10,500).

– A tennis bracelet with 8.49ct pink and 8.21 white diamonds set in 18kt white gold, 7 ¼ inches long, total weight about 22g, with 36 GIA certificates (est. $92,000-$100,000).

– A 19ct pink diamond and 19.02ct white diamond necklace set in 18kt white gold weighing 49g, 19 ½ inches long, with 100 GIA certificates (est. $286,000-$290,000).

– A ring boasting a 2.01ct light pink pear diamond with about .89cts diamonds set in 18kt white gold, approximately 6.9g total weight, size 6.5 (est. $36,000-$40,000).

A gorgeous pair of Chinese famille rose vases – possibly Jiaqing, early 19th century – having yellow ground necks with dragon handles and bodies with continuous landscapes of elders and children by the sea, each 14 inches tall, should bring $75,000-$150,000; while a post-World War II frosted and clear glass Lalique Angelique lidded glass vase with a Lalique silverplate rim and the underside engraved ‘Lalique France’, 12 inches in height, has an estimate of $8,000-$10,000.

Two color on paper artworks by Chinese artist Lui Shou Kwan, or Lü Shokun (1919-1975), will be sold as separate lots. One is a Chinese landscape with boats from 1968, inscribed and dated, 15 inches by 33 inches, with silk backing and in an 18 inch by 41 inch frame (est. $10,000-$20,000). The other is a Chinese green mountain travel landscape, signed, titled and dated 1969, 47 inches by 23 inches on a silk mat and in a 54 inch by 28 inch frame (est. $20,000-$4,000).

A ceramic pitcher by Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973) for Madoura in the image of a bird titled Pichet Anse Prise, 8 ¾ inches tall by 11 inches long, stamped and marked to the underside, #27 of 200, has an estimate of $8,000-$11,000. Also, an 84-piece Wedgwood Bentley Dynasty gold bone china dinner service, most of the pieces new in the box, should bring $7,000-$10,000.

Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. A live, in-gallery preview will be held on Thursday, September 8th, from 10am to 4pm Central time, in the J. Garrett Auctioneers showroom located at 9203 Diplomacy Row, in Dallas, TX 75247. On auction days (Sept. 9-10) the gallery will be closed to the public; bidding is absentee or online.

To learn more about J. Garrett Auctioneers and the auction events planned for Saturday and Sunday, September 9th and 10th, visit www.jgarrettauctioneers.com.

