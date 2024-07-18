Is An Energy Drink Worse Than A Soda? Ask A Dentist

Assonet, MA, July 18, 2024 — Perception vs. reality: an energy drink is good, soda not so much. Yet if you ask any dental health professional, it might surprise you to know what dentists view as the lesser of two evils-at least when it comes to the well-being of your teeth.

“Energy drinks are highly acidic and can erode your enamel more aggressively than cola. If you’re sipping on an energy drink throughout the day, you’re exposing your teeth to prolonged acid attacks. This can lead to severe enamel erosion and cavities,” said Dr. Derek Cornetta, DDS, who owns and operates Woodside Dental Care at 36 South Main Street in Assonet.

Dr. Cornetta notes that many energy drinks contain large amounts of sugar. The combination of acids and sugar, over time, can weaken tooth enamel, allowing sugars to seep into the tooth, causing tooth decay.

“As with most vices, the key is moderation and some simple preventative steps,” said Dr. Cornetta.

To minimize the impact of energy drinks and soda for that matter, on your teeth, Dr. Cornetta advises rinsing your mouth with water after consuming either drink. That helps neutralize the acidity. He also encourages patients to try and limit consumption and choose alternatives that are less acidic and sugary, like water.

“Of course, brushing and flossing regularly will help prevent the buildup of plaque and bacteria caused by energy drinks, soda or anything else,” said Dr. Cornetta.

Woodside Dental Care offers a wide range of dental services from routine checkups to teeth whitening, dentures to state-of-the-art dental implants. To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit https://www.woodsidedental.com/ or call (508) 452-6302.

