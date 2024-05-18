Increasing Brightness Use of Gaussian Beam 650nm Red Line Laser Module

In various kinds of industrial machinery processing work fields, even though it is not easy to get precise enough line positioning results effectively, it is not a good job to operate any manual or mechanical line aligning tool at all. At the same time, the creation of a Gaussian beam 650nm red line laser module has just brought users quite satisfied line positioning result as expected. On condition that it gets easy mounting onto those of industrial machine or device, within quite long extending distance and other formal lighting occasions, a correct output power and optic lens fan angle made laser line generator is able to provide users excellent line indication for a lot of application fields continuously.

The genuine line measuring work with a 650nm red line laser module is making continuous line projection for a lot of raw material processing works. It is applying an import 650nm red laser diode within 5mW to 100mW as its beam emitting source, which is working well with even more stable and reliable red line projection in long lasting use. It is getting increasing laser beam stability of at least 40%. Usually after its basic use of a good thermal emitting system inside a highly durable metal housing tube, after getting superior nice thermal emitting and thermal stabilization, this laser line generator just enables constant red line projection within long lasting work time of 10 hours.

According to the unique use of a high quality glass coated lens within wide fan angles of 10 to 110 degree, unlike the formal use of manual line drawing or printing work, this Gaussian beam 650nm red line laser module just emits high linear quality and highly fine red reference line within 0.5 meter to 6 meters line lengths. It is a major part for users to get basic learning of required line length, line fineness and work distance. In those of industrial and high tech precise line positioning work fields, this laser line generator is working well as an excellent guideline of laser cutting, saw mill, lumber machine, textile garment processing, laser car wheel alignment system and high tech work etc.

On the basis of APC, ACC driving circuit board design, within wide range output power of 5mW to 100mW, this industrial stabilized 650nm red line laser module is working well with constant output power and electric current supply. It gets reduced possibility of tube burning out or damage. When it makes proper mounting onto any other industrial machine or device, within the greatest work distance of 25 meters and other formal lighting occasion, this red alignment laser still brings users easy, free and no mistake use for all working occasions.