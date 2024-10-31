Howard Freedman Issues New Edition of His Book Making College Happen is Now Available on Amazon

Plymouth, MA, October 31, 2024 — The latest edition of Making College Happen: An Insightful Guide to Making Savvy Financial Decisions and Cutting College Costs is now available on Amazon. In this updated version, financial aid consultant Howard Freedman demystifies the college selection process for students and their families while providing a roadmap to help them navigate the maze of financial requirements and understand the best approaches to make informative, value-added decisions.

Employing a witty—even humorous—style, Making College Happen offers real-world, expert advice to help readers define goals and secure the financial resources needed.

“Making College Happen can help students and their families gain clarity on what can often be an overwhelming journey, from choosing the right schools and other options, while understanding financial aid opportunities,” said Freedman, who founded Financial Aid Consulting in 2002. “With this new edition, I wanted to dive deeper into several critical topics, including maximizing financial aid opportunities, the best financing choices, college visit evaluation strategies, financial assistance appeals, and seeking employment after graduation.

“This latest edition has also been carefully updated to reflect recent changes in the financial aid landscape, including the redesign of the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), including changes to the calculations and analysis,” added Freedman. “As with previous editions, Making College Happen offers clear, actionable steps to help students and their families understand and enjoy the journey to college.

Freedman received his BS in Business Management from Northeastern University and an MBA from Suffolk University in Boston. Over his twenty-plus years as a financial aid consultant, he’s helped hundreds of students. This includes his time as the ACCESS program manager for the Boston Public Schools in 2003 when he provided financial aid services and scholarships to a diverse population of more than 2,700 high school seniors.

Freedman resides in Plymouth, Massachusetts with his wife Clara.

Making College Happen is available on Amazon (https://amzn.to/3AiRBDa) in paperback and Kindle formats.

About the Author:

Howard Freedman published the first edition of Making College Happen in 2014. He is a highly respected college financial aid consultant and strategic planning expert. He aims to empower students to pursue their college dreams without overwhelming financial strain. For more information about Freedman and Making College Happen, visit https://www.financialaidconsulting.com