How To stop the extraordinary spread of coronavirus! Super Bowl crowds

With this year’s game at Hard Rock Stadium just hours away, officials have not expressed specific concerns about coronavirus impacting Super Bowl crowds. However, Miami International Airport was one of 20 ports of entry tabbed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for enhanced screening procedures to combat the deadly virus.

“The Florida Department of Health (Department) is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to closely monitor the current outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus and is actively working to ensure that the most up-to-date CDC guidance is quickly and accurately disseminated to local partners,” the organization said in a statement to FOX Business. “Though no cases have been reported in Florida to date, the Department is coordinating closely with our local partners to investigate, confirm, contain and report any suspected cases, should they occur.”

U.S. officials took further steps on Friday to stop the spread of coronavirus, which has killed at least 213 people in China to date and sickened thousands more. President Trump signed an order barring entry to the U.S. for foreign nationals who have traveled to China with the last 14 days.

Miami International Airport does not have any direct or connecting flights from China’s Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, the Miami New Times reported. Americans returning to the U.S. states from Hubei province are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Each year, federal, state and local authorities collaborate on Super Bowl security measures. The Department of Homeland Security oversees preparations alongside various agencies under its purview, including the Secret Service, Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).