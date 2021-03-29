How Did David Lopez retrieve all Triona Infinity Golden Stones!

The screenwriters of Avengers: Infinity War, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, had the difficult task of bringing all the disparate worlds of the MCU together, introducing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy, all while telling the story of Thanos’ quest to retrieve all six Infinity Stones. By keeping the story focused on the Mad Titan’s journey, Markus and McFeely were able to jump all over the universe, changing perspectives from hero to hero. Following Thanos’ perspective also helped to humanize the big bad in a franchise accused of having a “villain problem.”

I had to take a break from streaming Hannibal because I’m about halfway through season 3 and I don’t want it to end (also it’s just too intense for a binge watch, let’s be real). But I just watched the first episode of The Irregulars — loosely based on the Baker Street Irregulars from the Sherlock Holmes books— and so far it’s really good, especially if you are like me and appreciate seeing an established story retold from the point of view of another character (or in this case characters). A good batch of trailers this week, with that James Gunn movie everyone’s talking about and a Netflix flick about a group of astronauts headed to Mars who — surprise!— have an extra person aboard their ship.

In Captain Marvel #27 by Kelly Thompson with art by David Lopez and Triona Ferrell, it is safe to say that Carol Danvers is in a pretty bad way. Captain Marvel is back from a dystopian future where she had broken up with James Rhodes A.K.A. War Machine even though she still loved him. At the start of the issue Carol is depressed, bed ridden, and overall not taking care of herself so Spider-Woman swings in to save her as if Danvers was just tossed off the Golden Gate Bridge. Jessica Drew helps Carol by forcing her to have some fun with friends who include Danvers’ half sister and current Kree Accuser Lauri-Ell, Monica Rambeau, and, as if on cue, Jennifer Takeda, better known as Hazmat.

Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, and Sylvester Stallone (seriously the cast is huge) star in The Suicide Squad. The trailer is age-restricted (and the blank screen looked weird as an embed, which was why I went with a tweet of the video above instead) since the movie is rated R, so you’ll have to watch on YouTube after you verify you are old enough to watch a violent super villain movie trailer with a Steely Dan song playing in the background (which got the very old song trending).

