How can Glass Coated Lens Pro Red Cross Laser Alignment Work In Distance?



Different from any other manual or mechanical cross line measuring tool, no matter it is used for close or long distance, it should be a quite nice solution to operate a pure light emitting tool, such as a pro red cross laser alignment. It emits high brightness and high purity red laser light from a 635nm red laser diode. Cooperating with its low laser beam divergence and special laser beam mode of TEM00, among all kinds of visible laser devices, it gets the best quality red laser light source emission, ultra clear and fine red cross line generation for all precise machinery processing works constantly.

The real use of a pro red cross laser alignment always enables long time cross line projection for all precise machinery processing works, thus it is a major part to maintain its stable and reliable performance in continuous use. The basic use of an import 635nm red laser diode enables freely selected output power of 5mW to 100mW. When it gets good use of a metal heat sink cooling system inside a high duration metal housing tube, it gets superior thermal stabilization and ultra clear red cross line source generation within long extending distance. This red cross line laser module just enables continuous work within 8 to 10 hours per day, without any effect by laser light decay or dim in proper use.

Cooperating with an AC/DC adapter, whatever kind of working surface it is pointing, this pro red cross laser alignment emits high density red laser light source emission from a qualified glass coated lens. It gets the most complex two perpendicular red lines with accurate 90 degrees. At the same time, under operation with a glass window in front of laser beam aperture, under operation of moisture, dust, rain, water or fog, this cross line laser module still gets perfect protection of itself, and maintains its stable and bright red cross line indication at great distance. Owing to its ultra compact size tube design, only after its proper installation onto any other industrial machine or device, it is making good job for laser alignment for screen printing system, heat transfer machine, laser medical therapy, optical instrument and lab experiment work etc.

Being made with different dimension metal housing tube, within freely installed distance of 3 meters, this pro red cross laser alignment enables quite easy reaching and no barrier cross line generation for a lot of application fields. It gets featured advantages of high brightness, good direction, and low cost cross line alignment. As a result, it is also applying for those of labs, institutes and colleges etc. Whenever users are aware of any powerful red laser radiation and potential thermal energy hurt to eyes, after proper wearing of laser safety goggles, this red alignment laser just makes easy, free and secured use for all working occasions effectively.