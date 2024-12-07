Hope4Hardship Names Michael Vaz Co-Founder

New Bedford, MA and Dartmouth, MA, December 7, 2024 — New Bedford, MA resident Michael Vaz was recently named co-founder of Hope4Hardship, a Massachusetts non-profit organization providing complimentary services to homeowners facing the devastating threat of being foreclosed on and losing their home.

Vaz will serve in this role in addition to his duties as a Realtor at the Century21 Signature Properties, 980 Reed Road in Dartmouth, MA. Vaz is also the owner of Vaz Construction of New Bedford, MA; a well-established, community entrusted construction company, specializing in both commercial and residential renovations, refits, building and development.

“Michael brings a wealth of experience to Hope4Hardship. The knowledge he’s gained both in real estate and running a successful construction gives him a perspective that will be incredibly helpful with our clients,” said Michael Russell, founder of Hope4Hardship.

Shares Vaz, “We all have struggles. There is nothing more gratifying than helping people who see no hope in saving their homes to find a positive resolution. Whether that’s saving their home or improving their situation so they can start anew.”

Vaz became a sales professional with CENTURY 21 in 2019. He’s also worked in the construction industry for 17 years, starting Vaz Construction in 2012. Today, Vaz Construction employs 47 people.

Vaz, a New Bedford, MA native, has strong, generational ties to the New Beford community.

Hope4Hardship’s services include consultation, representation on behalf of the homeowner in talks with banks and mortgage companies, administrative support, assistance application services and ongoing consultation. As a non-profit organization, Hope 4 Hardship offers its extensive services free of charge.

Whether it’s finding a way to keep your home or exploring other options, Hope4Hardship is committed to guiding homeowners toward the best possible outcome.

If you or someone you know is facing foreclosure or in the process being foreclosed, it’s essential to explore all options before making any life-altering decisions. Hope4Hardship is here to help. To schedule a confidential consultation, call 508-501-9214 or email help@hope4hardship.com.

About Hope 4 Hardship:

Hope 4 Hardship is a non-profit corporation dedicated to helping homeowners in financial distress avoid foreclosure and find a path to financial recovery. Founded by Michael Russell, the organization has already helped thousands of homeowners regain control of their financial future. For more information, visit http://www.hope4hardship.org

