Holistic Health Group Offers Update on Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Middleborough, MA, April 10, 2020 — Holistic Health Group, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation organized for the purpose of cultivating, processing and dispensing medical marijuana, recently provided a construction update for its medical marijuana dispensary at 477 Wareham Street in Middleborough, Massachusetts. The 31,000 square-foot facility is currently nearing completion. James Crowley, of Frankie Investments, LLC, is the general contractor.

To date, Holistic Health Group has constructed the shell of building on the site, which will house the medical/recreational center for cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and sales. The facility is located adjacent to Ryco Excavating and Interstate 495, just a half mile off Exit 3.

“We’re making progress on the dispensary and looking good for an open date this fall, maybe even sooner should we get the appropriate permitting to grow outdoors this summer,” said Tim McNamara, principal of Holistic Health Group, Inc. “If we’re able to take advantage of the Massachusetts agricultural growing season this summer it may mean up to $10 million in sales this year, which would translate to $300,000-plus in tax revenues for the town of Middleborough under our adult use host agreement.”

Holistic Health Group will hire eight to 10 local employees as soon as this summer if the outdoor plans can proceed – the group plans to employ an all organic, living soil grow protocol – but the COVID-19 virus might delay the necessary approvals beyond the growing season, depending on how things play out statewide. That number is expected to grow to 35 or 40 with approval for the current outdoor growing season and expansion into the recreational marijuana business.

“The news nationally and locally has obviously been bleak. Besides loss of life, the economic impact of this crisis has also hurt a lot of people,” said McNamara. “We’re hoping, with some positive feedback from the town, Holistic Health Group can be part of the local recovery effort by providing much needed jobs for local residents and revenue for the town at a crucial time.”

Holistic Health Group, Inc. will tentatively appear before the Middleborough Planning Board in May – once social distancing restrictions are lifted. In the meantime, the group intends to have a follow-up “virtual job fair” via Zoom, for Middleborough residents only on Thursday, April 30 at 5:30PM.

For information on Holistic Health Group, you can visit http://www.holistichealthgroup.org/. For questions and those interested in the employment and job fair, send an to the company’s general email address at info@holistichealthgroup.org with “Employment” in the subject line and somebody will respond to your inquiry.

