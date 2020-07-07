Henkel lanciert mit Cornerstone eine neue Plattform für das Recruiting

With its new, accelerated hiring process, Henkel saw an increase in applicants by 40 percent

Düsseldorf — 7. Juli 2020 — Cornerstone OnDemand, (NASDAQ: CSOD), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von Personalentwicklungslösungen, gab heute bekannt, dass Henkel Cornerstone Recruiting zur Einführung einer neuen Bewerberplattform genutzt hat, um das Einstellungsverfahren zu rationalisieren und die Erfahrung der Kandidaten zu verbessern.

Henkel, ein globaler Hersteller von Konsumgütern mit mehr als 52.000 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeitern, hat eine neue Recruiting-Plattform vor weniger als einem Monat eingeführt und konnte bereits einen Zuwachs von 40 Prozent an neuen Bewerberinnen und Bewerbern verzeichnen. Henkel erkannte die Notwendigkeit eines agilen und reibungslosen Einstellungsverfahrens, um die optimale Erfahrung für potenzielle neue Mitarbeiter zu gewährleisten, und musste daher seinen bisherigen Rekrutierungsprozess überarbeiten und eine neue Plattform implementieren. Henkel nutzte Cornerstones Lösungen bereits für sein Weiterbildungs-, Qualifizierungs- und Leistungsmanagement und wusste auch, dass der Einsatz von Cornerstone Recruiting eine nahtlose Erfahrung für seine Kandidaten und Mitarbeiter bieten würde.

Now, with the new platform, Henkel has introduced accelerated recruiting. From now on, candidates no longer need to set up an account and can simply synchronize data with their LinkedIn profile to import important information and can apply via any device – and all in just 60 seconds. “At Henkel, we are constantly striving to further improve the digital and user-centric experience, and of course we knew that recruiting was no exception,” said Valeria Gladsztein, head of global talent acquisition and global learning at Henkel. “Nowadays, we all expect digital experiences to be quick and easy, to be anywhere, anytime, on any device. And that’s exactly what we offer job seekers with this new recruitment platform and our streamlined application process. What used to take up to 30 minutes can now be done easily in one minute. ”

“With the corona virus crisis, digital expectations are even higher and companies that want to attract great candidates cannot afford to overlook it. The digital transformation is no longer just a nice-to-have. And Henkel has clearly shown how important it is to optimize all areas of the company for a digital world, especially when it comes to their candidates and their workforce. The results speak for themselves and we look forward to continuing to support Henkel on its way to becoming an agile company that is ready to adapt and adopt new standards, ”said Vincent Belliveau, Chief Executive EMEA, Cornerstone OnDemand.

