GreenEarth Cleaning Taps Angela Harris as Business Development VP

GreenEarth Cleaning, The Industry’s Only Non-Toxic Cleaning Alternative, Taps Angela Harris as Business Development VP

Kansas City, MO, March 23, 2023 — For more than two decades, Angela Harris has had a mission: provide dry cleaners with options that are better for the environment. That path featured 10 years helping dry cleaners turn towards reusable packaging as an executive for The Green Garmento. In what seems a “natural transition” in more ways than one, that journey has led to a role as the new business development executive for GreenEarth® Cleaning–the world’s largest brand of environmentally friendly dry cleaning, offering the industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative.

In her role as business development director, Harris will spearhead the effort to convert dry cleaners and other institutions with internal laundry service—e.g. hospitality, commercial real estate, etc.—over to GreenEarth® Cleaning’s non-toxic fluid and cleaning system.

“Having interacted with Angela at trade shows and industry events, sharing flights back to KC and knowing her as a client at her previous position, we always felt that she was aligned with all that GreenEarth® stands for,” said Tim Maxwell, president of GreenEarth® Cleaning. “We are over the moon about adding Angela to our team and leading the effort to continue the growth of GreenEarth® worldwide.”

Harris’ career began in medical sales in California before transitioning to the dry cleaning world in 1999 with Steamer Cleaners, an upscale Sherman Oaks garment care provider. The native Kansan returned in 2013 to work for Green Garmento where she remained until taking the opportunity with GreenEarth®.

“Family was one of the primary reasons I returned to the Kansas City area 10 years ago. And if I’m being honest, the feeling of family at GreenEarth® is one of the things that drew me in, first as a client and now as a member of the team,” said Harris. “I cannot wait to really get started and bring GreenEarth® to even more cleaners throughout the world.”

A graduate of the University of Kansas, Harris was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and has remained active with the organization as a board member of the TAU Building Association. She’s also been an enthusiastic volunteer for the Wayside Waifs animal shelter.

GreenEarth® is the world’s largest brand of environmentally friendly dry cleaning, offering the industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative. Garments cleaned in the GreenEarth® Cleaning system do not have that traditional dry cleaning smell and feel softer to the touch. Not only does GreenEarth® make the clothes look and feel better, it extends the life of them as well.

GreenEarth® Cleaning was formed almost 25 years ago by founders General Electric, Procter & Gamble and three dry cleaners, Jim Barry, Ron Benjamin, and Jim Douglas, who sought to improve the industry by providing a safe and non-toxic alternative to perc, the predominant solvent in use at the time. Since 1999, GreenEarth® Cleaning has provided an environmentally non-toxic technology to thousands of dry cleaners around the globe who in turn have cleaned some 600 million pounds of clothes during that time.

“Our sustainable technology enables GreenEarth® cleaners to use less energy and less chemicals, saving them money and being better for the environment. Since the pure fluid we use is silicon-based and not the chlorine-based chemicals traditionally used in dry cleaning, the cleaning process is proven to be environmentally non-toxic, allowing GreenEarth® affiliates to reduce or even eliminate hazardous waste fees,” said Maxwell. “That’s why the technology has been widely embraced by not only dry cleaners, but by the real estate, financial, insurance, garment manufacturing, and retail sectors as well.

For more information on GreenEarth® Cleaning, visit https://www.greenearthcleaning.com

