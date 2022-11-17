Green Goddess Supply Expands Concierge Committed Home Grow Options

Hopedale, MA, November 17, 2022 — Green Goddess Supply, producer of the award-winning home grow system called “The Armoire” which is designed to look like furniture and meld nicely into any home décor, has sprouted a new line of Grow Tents to expand the company’s concierge committed home grow options.

The new ATS-42 Grow Tent System is a complete kit that contains all of the hardware you need to start growing — just add seed, soil and water! The system includes a super high quality tent with thick, sturdy 22mm poles and a super thick 2000D woven nylon fabric (many tents on the market are a looser weave, lighter weight 600D fabric). The tent is 4′ wide, 2′ deep and 6′ tall (48″ x 24″ x 72″). The MSRP for the entire system is $1,200.

This kit contains not one, but TWO independently controllable grow lights (our own proprietary Unicorn Series LED grow lights), 2 internal fans, 1 external exhaust fan with LCD Controller Module, carbon scrubber (air filter), 2 fabric grow pots, 2 plastic 17″ plant saucers, a light timer, power strip / surge suppressor, a padlock and UV-400 protective glasses.

Although you can do whatever you want with the hardware once you get it home, this entire kit was designed to support Green Goddess Supply’s own proprietary „High Yield + Easy Grow Autoflower Protocol“ that makes it super easy for anyone to get an average of 1/4lb of flower per-plant in as little as 60 days (with folks often getting double that, per plant).

Easy Setup

Getting started with our tent kit easy. Included are illustrated instructions for setting up the tent itself, and step-by-step instructions for installing the fans and lights.

The whole process takes about 30 minutes, no tools required. Then it’s as easy as plugging in the power, planting your seeds, and adding water.

But remember – if you have any problems with setting up the system, we have detailed FAQs, helpful videos, and our Concierge Support Team will happily jump on a call and walk you through the process.

Optimization

The ATS-42 home grow system is optimized to cultivate auto-flowering strains and consistently produce eye-popping yields every cycle, with minimal fuss by following our „High Yield + Easy Grow Autoflower Protocol.“

Not sure what Autoflowers are? No worries – Green Goddess Supply is there to help. Grow concierges will point you in the right direction to find appropriate, high quality seeds, and more.

Not your granddaddy’s tent.

There are several problems with old-school grow tents that sow confusion and fear: they’re complicated, large, and can be overwhelming to figure out.

This is why Green Goddess created this new, improved grow tent. The ATS-42 grow tent is an easy-to-use, low maintenance growing and nurturing system that gives you impressive results in a quick and consistent time frame, and includes all of the components (fans, lights, tent, and more) so you don’t have to figure anything out on your own.

And if you’re ever confused or concerned, the Concierge Service is designed to hand-hold you through the process!

Results are quick and impressive. Go from sprout to harvest in as little as 60 days and consistently grow a quarter pound or more of yield per plant, pulling between a half pound and a full pound, each cycle! The system needs only 2 minutes of attention a day for incredible results.

Rookies wanted. From Sprout to Harvest in as little as 60 days.

If you’ve grown before and know what you’re doing, you’ll be off to the races with this complete system. But if you’ve never grown before, fear not!

The Green Goddess easy-to-use grow systems come complete with Concierge Service that’s designed for beginners! Green Goddess doesn’t believe medicine should be just for those who can afford it – we’re on a mission to empower everyone and anyone to be able to grow their own at home themselves, quickly, easy, and inexpensively.

95% of our Green Goddess customers have never grown before, and they’re getting amazing results.

About Green Goddess Supply:

Green Goddess Supply, is a “Cultivation to Consumption” cannabis technology lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products. The company sells direct to consumers at MSRP through its website, and also offers wholesale and distributor accounts to brick and mortar storefronts and industry distributors. Green Goddess Supply strives to exceed expectations and delight customers with quality products and amazing customer service. Green Goddess Supply is a privately held company headquartered in Hopedale, MA with a satellite office in California. For more information about Green Goddess Supply, visit the website at https://www.greengoddesssupply.com