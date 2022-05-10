Good Direction Intense Beam 445nm 50mW to 100mW Blue Dot Laser Alignments

If users are not able to make clear enough dot measurement at long work distance, it is not simply relying on the use of a simple blue laser pointer. At the same time, laser tech engineer is also making constant technical innovation of laser diode tech, thus it is being made into much more practically used device of 445nm blue dot laser alignment. In various industrial and high tech precise dot measuring work fields, according to correct use of output power and proper mounting onto those of industrial machine or device, this compact size tube made blue laser module has just allowed convenient installation and quick blue dot indication onto any raw material surface.

Designing with an import 445nm blue laser diode within 50mW to 100mW, whatever kind of working surface it is pointing, this 445nm blue dot laser alignment is performing well with the most intense and powerful blue laser light emission at several miles far away. At the same time, according to special use of a metal heat sink cooling system, this direct diode emission made 445nm blue laser module just gets increasing laser beam stability. In formal industrial and high tech precise blue dot measuring work fields, within constant dot measurement work of 8 to 10 hours per day, it just gets superior nice laser light cycling use, and the most reliable dot indication in long time use.

Whatever kind of working surface it is pointing, on basis of advanced use of qualified glass coated lens, only after strict laser beam stability test and aging preventing test up to 24 hours, this formal brightness beam emitting tool of 445nm 50mW to 100mW blue dot laser alignment just achieves high quality and high stability blue dot generation in long time use. When it keeps work with high transmittance blue laser light, this 16mm diameter tube made blue laser module also makes highly clear blue dot generation at great distance of 25 meters and formal lighting working occasions as well.

No matter what kind of working surface it is pointing, after special use of a laser alignment mounting bracket and special use of extending electric wires, this industrial stabilized 445nm blue dot laser alignment just gets easy installation, and quick blue dot generation onto any raw material surface. For the most important of all, after quite easy adjustment of both blue dot diameter and dot projection direction within three dimensions, this blue alignment laser always makes highly clear and precise dot indication at long distance. After high attention to powerful blue laser radiation and reflection, and correct wearing of laser safety goggles, it just brings users no danger and no mistake measurement perfectly.