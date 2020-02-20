Giner Lab Goes Freestyle With Lab Flooring Installation

Newton, MA and Avon, MA, February 20, 2020 — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently installed 2000 square feet of its FreeStyle BioLock Giner Labs in Newton, Mass. As part of a renovation of the company’s current laboratory facilities, Altair Construction, the general contractor for the project, installed the new flooring.

Giner Labs is a world leader in electrochemical research and development with a 40-year record of success. Giner ELX supplies the world’s most advanced PEM electtrolyzer stacks and systems to customers all over the world.

“Our interlocking FreeStyle Biolock flooring product has become a favorite of general contractors who specialize in lab renovations for a number of reasons,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc. “One is for the variety of color options. Another is for the minimal subfloor prep and ease of installation.”

Giner Labs selected FreeStyle Fog and Quarry Sand for its flooring colors.

“The FreeStyle interlocking flooring could not have been easier to install,” said David Familetto, of Altair Construction. “Lab renovations can be tricky and time consumptive some areas. So, it’s nice to have a product like FreeStyle BioLock that’s a real time saver, looks great, and meets the very particular needs of a lab.

SelecTech’s FreeStyle BioLock flooring employs a patented glueless “zipper” interlocking system that enables the flooring to be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. There’s no need for messy, toxic adhesive and down-time is significantly reduced—often times without need to close off an area.

Made with 70 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, FreeStyle Commercial Flooring comes with a 10-year limited wear warranty – 20-mil wear layer with urethane/no-wax finish and is ADA slip-resistant compliant. FreeStyle Commercial Flooring is waterproof, anti-microbial and features a chemical and stain-resistant composition. It also meets CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

FreeStyle BioLock flooring is available in a six standard colors and additional other special order colors.

To request a sample of FreeStyle BioLock flooring, please call 508-583-3200 or visit www.selectech.com.

About SelecTech, Inc.

FreeStyle is a division of SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has also created the top performing Place N’ Go residential flooring products, which are available at Home Depot. They are also the creators and manufacturers of StaticStop ESD flooring products. SelecTech is a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance partner and Starnet, an international flooring contractor cooperative. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061