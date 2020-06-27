Gerard Butler denied Morena Baccarin about Roger Dale embargoed!

Irresistible sounds awesome. Jon Stewart, everyone’s favorite make-believe news anchor, directed this story about a jaded campaign manager (Steve Carell) who helps a politically inexperienced former military candidate (Chris Cooper) run against a Republican mayor (Brent Sexton) in a firmly red small town. This should be right in Jon Stewart’s wheelhouse, but early reviews have not been especially flattering. I’d been warned that Jon Stewart’s new movie, Irresistible, had something hidden up its sleeve. It had to. Otherwise it was all too straightforward. As I began watching my embargoed, two-factor–protected screening stream—with my own name floating in the middle of the screen to guard against leaks or piracy—I felt a moment of confusion: Hadn’t I already seen this top-secret movie, somehow?

Gerard Butler plays a father trying to save his family from a comet catastrophe in the new trailer for the upcoming thriller, Greenland, which is set to be among the first films to open in theaters this August.

The world of movie merchandise tie-ins is a place where you can find some pretty amazing stuff, as well as some of the most disastrous attempts at cashing in on a particular film. For every limited edition Cloverfield monster action figure that dazzles, there’s a Seed of Chucky condom that happens to become an oft-referenced, eBay collector’s item in the future. Which brings us to Build-A-Bear’s new Black Widow teddy bear, which is meant to resemble Scarlett Johansson’s ass kicking secret agent/Avenger. It’s something.

If you’re curious about what the bear looks like, you can see the finished Black Widow product through photos on Build-A-Bear’s official product listing

The trailer promises some classic disaster flick fare, opening with benign news reports of a comet passing Earth before quickly escalating to an extinction-level crisis as fragments break off and crash into the United States. Butler plays a family patriarch bent on getting his wife and son to a safety bunker in Greenland, although that journey inevitably runs into a few hurdles. Those include, but are not limited to, the inexplicable destruction of a cargo plane transporting people to safety, and trying to dodge careening comet chunks in a pick-up truck while driving the wrong way down a highway.

Eventually I worked out that what I remembered seeing must have been the trailer, back when movie theaters were still open. It was just that the setup, written and directed by Stewart, was so schematic, I couldn’t feel a difference in the early going between that synopsis and its feature-length realization. A cynical city-slicker Democratic political operative (played by Steve Carell) sees a viral video of a stalwart, ex-Marine Wisconsin farmer (played by Chris Cooper) giving a plainspoken but eloquent speech in defense of immigrants in a town meeting, and he decides to go make a politician out of him. In very short order, a local mayoral race in the fictional, depressed heartland town of Deerlaken becomes a media-sensational proxy war fought by the national political establishment. Steve Carell yells at some cows for not suitably arranging themselves in the background of the campaign launch event. And so on.

The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered to your inbox three times a week.No, this isn’t the latest installment of Gerard Butler’s action-packed Fallen franchise, but rather the disaster thriller Greenland, and EW has your exclusive first look. After putting Mike Banning through more hell in Angel Has Fallen, Butler and director Ric Roman Waugh have reunited for a story about a family trying to come back together, only for their hopes of a return to normalcy to be interrupted by a planet-killing comet’s impending arrival.

As they fight for survival, John Garrity (Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and their young son (Roger Dale Floyd) look to avoid both the comet’s fragments and a decaying society. Thankfully, with the apocalypse approaching, there appears to be the possibility of a desperate, last-minute safe haven.

In addition to debuting the Greenland first look (above and below), EW chatted with Butler and Waugh about approaching a sci-fi epic as a “simple family drama,” finding a different kind of hero, and being blown away by the unpredictable similarities between their movie and the current world.

apa1906.net/movieiflix-watch-my-spy-2020-streaming-full-online-free-123movies/