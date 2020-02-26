Former Guest on Oprah Winfrey Show Leads Nationwide Conference

The Power Networking Business Series Conference, Forum and Expo is one of the most anticipated events in New York State for 2020!.

New York, NY, Feb 26, 2020 — Andrew Morrison Former Oprah Winfrey Show Guest Set To Headline National Power Networking Business Conference in New York April 18, 2020. The conference is a One Day Conference includes Breakfast & Lunch, Forums, Panels, Workshops, Business 2 Business Networking, Business 2 Consumer Networking, Value-based training, Exhibitors, Professional Headshots available for purchase and One Minute Commercials available for purchase. Member Pricing, Non-Member Pricing, Corporate Sponsorship available and Digital Advertisement Available.

Andrew Morrison appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show and was featured in the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Entrepreneur Magazine, Crain’s Magazine and The Network Journal 40.

About: Andrew Morrison is an accomplished entrepreneur who has built several million dollar revenue businesses in the areas of direct marketing, design and training. He is the founder of Small Business Camp, an entrepreneurial training and marketing services firm that provides high-impact strategies for entrepreneurs, executives and non-profit leaders. In this capacity, Mr. Morrison has trained hundreds of individuals from Hawaii to Nigeria. He has appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show and was featured in the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Entrepreneur Magazine, Crain’s Magazine and The Network Journal 40.

Andrew Morrison – Founder of Small Business Camp, an entrepreneurial training and marketing services firm that provides high-impact strategies for entrepreneurs, executives and non-profit leaders.

Past Speaking Engagements: Direct Marketing Association Global, Entertainment Media Summit, National Alliance of Market Developers, Essence Magazine Leadership Conference, Keys to Marketing Success at the Yale Club, Notre Dame Chamber of Commerce, Direct Marketing Idea Exchange, Black Expo USA, Black Enterprise, Convention Institute for International Research, National Black MBA Conference, Strategic Research Institute, Multicultural Marketing Days, Wharton Business School Conference, George Fraser’s PowerNetworking Conference, Jamaica West Indies Employer Federation, 100 Black Men.

In addition the New York District Office Champion of the United States Small Business Administration Small Business Champion for 14 Counties in Downstate, New York will be participating to the Spring April 18, 2020 Power Networking Business Series One Day Conference, Forum, and Expo.

For Registration, Vendor Enrollment, or General Admission details for the April 18, 2020 National One Day Conference, Expo and Forum in New York Visit: http://abbccenter.com/power-networking-business-expo-series-signup/

