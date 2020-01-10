Flight Dental Systems, The New Partner of Patterson Dental Canada

Montreal, Quebec, Mississauga, Ontario, Jan 10, 2020 — Patterson Dental Canada is pleased to announce that Flight Dental Systems has signed a distribution agreement for their equipment in Canada. The Canadian manufacturer and the prestigious dental supply company agreed on the distribution in November.

Both parties are delighted to announce the new sales partnership in order to meet the strong and growing demand for value driven equipment in the mid-tier segment. Flight Dental Systems is a Canadian dental equipment manufacturer and distributor founded on a commitment to deliver high quality products that provide the design, function and durability demanded by today’s dental professionals at an affordable price.

The President of Flight Dental Systems, Joseph Hui says, “We are very excited to grow our partnership beyond the USA with Patterson Dental Canada Inc. / Patterson Dentaire Canada Inc. The mid-tier and value based segment is currently the fastest growing segment in the equipment market. Flight Dental Systems equipment is a perfect alternative for dentists looking to grow or replace their equipment. Joseph Hui adds: “We feel extremely confident to have chosen Patterson as a partner , since they have a very experienced and highly trained team of equipment specialist and technicians across the country to service and support our product.”

Robert A. Ménès, National Director Marketing, Equipment, Technology and Technical Services at Patterson Canada welcomes the expansion of their Dental Operatory portfolio: “Flight Dental Systems equipment impressed us with its exceptional quality, manufacturing and price points. Moreover, having a complete equipment offering for the growing mid-tier segment at a very competitive price point will open up new opportunities for offices and DSO’s” Menes says. “Patterson is committed to providing customers with the highest quality equipment and solutions, and that we take pride in being a trusted partner. Therefore, we were very thorough in our review of Flight Dental Systems, and believe they represent the same commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction as Patterson.”

About Flight Dental Systems:

Flight Dental Systems is a Canadian owned and managed dental equipment manufacturer and distributor with operations in over 25 countries around the world. Our company was founded on a commitment to deliver high quality products that provide the design, function and durability demanded by today’s dental professionals at an affordable price. Flight’s team of employees is dedicated to the improvement of oral health, with the belief that the dental unit is the base of the practitioners operation. Therefore, the company focuses on continuing to design innovative products that are able to suit the needs of every dental practitioner.

Learn more: www.flightdentalsystems.com

About Patterson Companies Inc.:

Patterson Companies Inc. connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. The comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com

Media Contact:

Joseph Hui

Flight Dental Systems

21 Kenview Blvd Unit 9,

Brampton, ON – L6T 5G7

905-799-0517

joseph@flightdentalsystems.com

https://flightdentalsystems.com