Father-Son Duo, Patrick Unverferth and Ethan Unverferth, Purchase Discovery Map of San Juans

Telluride, CO, Montrose, CO, Ouray, CO, Ridgway, CO and Waitsfield, VT, January 26, 2023 — Discovery Map International, the leading provider of curated guides to top tourist attractions, cities and towns throughout North America, recently announced Patrick and Ethan Unverferth as the new owners of Discovery Map of the San Juans. The pair acquired the map, formerly known as Discovery Map of Telluride, from Jesse Denier.

The Unverferths certainly are not the first Discovery Map owners from the same family or parent/child team. Yet Ethan represents the first Discovery Map owner still in high school.

“We homeschool our children. That’s led them to be very independent with their studies and their time. All three have an entrepreneurial nature, Ethan in particular. We’ve seen Discovery Maps around the country on our travels and always liked them. When we saw the Discovery Map of Kennebunkport map on a family trip to Maine last year, we made an inquiry about maps in our area as a possible business for Ethan and me. That led us to Discovery Map of Telluride,” said Patrick, who has an entrepreneurial side himself, owning three America’s Mattress locations.

Continued Patrick, “Given the seasonal nature of running a Discovery Map and the flexibility Ethan has being a homeschool student, we thought it an excellent business for him to cut his teeth and went ahead and made the acquisition,” said Patrick.

Discovery Map produces colorful, hand-drawn maps that are a favorite of travelers seeking local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and great destinations. Discovery Maps are typically found on display in local stores, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.

In addition to the printed map, DiscoveryMap.com offers content curated by locals for visitors and those planning a trip (it’s even great for locals who are unaware of their own town’s hidden gems). The interactive map found on the website is to scale, thus can be used for turn-by-turn directions, as well as to access detailed information about areas of interest, places to eat, lodging and other noteworthy sites.

“What’s been truly gratifying has been the support of the Discovery Map team at their headquarters in Waitsfied, Vermont. Ethan and I will both be attending their Sales University program to help jumpstart the business,” said Patrick.

Added Ethan, “Everybody from Discovery Map has been great! I can’t wait to get started. My Dad will be guiding me and I’m planning to get my brother and sister to help with distribution as well.

The Unverferth’s first official act as owners was to change the name to Discovery Map of the San Juans.

“Our territory/map covers much more than Telluride. It also includes several towns in the area of the San Juan Mountains,” said Ethan. “With the new name, we’re looking to give businesses in the cities of Telluride, Montrose, Ouray and Ridgway the opportunity to reach thousands of visitors and residents in our area.”

Local businesses interested in placing an ad in the upcoming edition of Discovery Map of San Juans can call 970-708-1261 or e-mail ethanu@discoverymap.com. Discovery Map of San Juans is selling ad spaces until April 2023; the map will be published in May 2023.

Discovery Map has more than 120 maps across the U.S. and Canada. Franchise owners sell advertising on the map and on the Discovery Map online version, the WebMap, which is available at discoverymap.com. The typical franchise owner will publish a printed map once per year.

Discovery Map franchise owners come from many walks of life. Some are corporate refugees or semi-retired individuals looking to build a business and fund their retirement. Others include recent college graduates, as well as mothers (and fathers) looking to build a business with hours around the kids’ school schedules.

Discovery Map is a consistent winner of Franchise Business Review’s top 50 in franchisee satisfaction.

For more information on the Discovery Map franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com/.

About Discovery Map:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Map can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Named by Forbes as “one of the best franchises to buy” in 2015, Discovery Maps International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains. For more information, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com