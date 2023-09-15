Fandoms Unite at The Inaugural NEXUS FAN FAIR, Organized by Philippine Blockchain Week 2023

Manila, Philippines, Sep 14, 2023 — Pop culture universes will collide when the first-ever NEXUS FAN FAIR launches in the Philippines. Presented by Tier One Entertainment and organized by Philippine Blockchain Week 2023 (PBW) from September 19 to 21 at the MGBX Convention Hall in Newport World Resorts’ Marriott Grand Ballroom, NEXUS FAN FAIR will be an epic celebration for fans of gaming, technology, entertainment, music and more.

Fans of every kind will enjoy browsing the expo area, where merchant booths will offer a variety of games, merchandise and other collectibles. And of course, no pop culture event would be complete without cosplayers—guests are invited to come in their best costume.

The electrifying event will feature top tier talents such as world champion-caliber esports team Blacklist International, alongside renowned streamers and content creators. Ticket holders will have the exclusive opportunity to win exciting giveaways and collectibles unavailable anywhere else. In addition, the community stage will host a series of engaging talks and panel discussions featuring handpicked artists, influencers and celebrities, all of whom will be available for Meet-and-Greets.

Meanwhile, at Philippine Blockchain Week, K-Pop followers will get a special treat with the debut Southeast Asian performance of the TripleS sub-unit EVOLution, hot on the release of their sister sub-unit LOVElution’s first album. As a special bundle, tickets for NEXUS FAN FAIR will be free of charge for fans who purchase an EVOLution concert ticket.

Since 2017, Tier One Entertainment has led the field in esports and gaming entertainment in Southeast Asia. With NEXUS FAN FAIR, Tier One will solidify their position as the premiere destination for pop culture lifestyle.

NEXUS FAN FAIR is organized by Philippine Blockchain Week 2023 with the participation of platinum sponsors Smart Communications and Philippine Airlines; gold sponsors Metafarms and TierOne Entertainment; and bronze sponsors Gala Games, Assemble Stream Inc, Maya Philippines and technology partner Xctuality Pte Ltd. PBW’s official legal partner is Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra, while platinum media partners include DOOH and Rakuten Viber; gold media partners are CNN Philippines, Forkast News, Philstar Media Group and YourPRStrategist; and silver media partners are Jinse Finance and KTRO Media.

General Admission tickets for NEXUS FAN FAIR start at Php385 / US$7 for 3 days, with separate tickets available for the EVOLution concert. Meet-and-Greet slots for both events will be limited. For more information, visit www.pbw.ph/nexusfanfair or email info@pbw.ph.

