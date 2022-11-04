Exquisite Timepieces and Fine Jewelry from Two Atlanta Collections will be Auctioned Online Nov. 18 by Ahlers & Ogletree

Atlanta, GA, USA, November 4, 2022 — An exceptional array of timepieces and fine jewelry from the collection of philanthropist and entertainment attorney Joel A. Katz, as well as Civil Rights attorneys and law professors Marjorie and Ralph Knowles, will come up for bid in Ahlers & Ogletree’s Important Jewelry & Fine Timepieces online auction on Friday, Nov. 18th.

More than 80 fine men’s and women’s watches, by famous makers, will come from the collection of Mr. Katz. The Knowles estate will feature over 130 lots of fine women’s jewelry and watches, also by famous makers. “Ahlers & Ogletree is honored to work with such notable figures in the Atlanta community and offer these works of wearable art in a single auction session,” said Robert Ahlers, president and owner of Ahlers & Ogletree.

Several lots should easily exceed six figures. These will be led by a stunning ladies’ Vacheron Constantin 18k yellow gold Metiers d’Art Lady Kalla diamond watch, serial #572002, with manual wind movement, diamond dial and diamond accented bracelet comprising approximately 30 carats (VVS clarity, colorless) (est. $150,000-$175,000).

A three-stone platinum and 9.51-carat diamond ring, featuring two oval and one cushion-cut diamond (all three GIA-certified, with certificates), all prong set into a cast platinum mounting containing six single cut and 150 round brilliant cut melee weighing about 0.70 carats total, with overall SI-1 clarity and H color, should gavel for $125,000-$175,000.

One lot with a more modest estimate that’s still expected to attract much bidder attention is the Audemars Piguet 18k yellow gold watch, model Royal Oak 1204, with an automatic movement, yellow dial, moonphase/date/day of week sub dials, and a link bracelet with 18k white gold accented flip clasp, marked to the back of the case (est. $30,000-$50,000).

A Neiman Marcus pendant with an 8.00-carat, pear-shaped, brilliant cut cognac diamond with VS-2 clarity, brown in color, three prong set in a tear drop shape frame in 18k yellow gold and platinum, the frame containing round brilliant accent diamonds weighing 0.55 carats (VS-clarity), on an 18k white gold accent chain, should hit $65,000-$130,000.

A diamond and 18k white gold bracelet, likely Continental, featuring graduated emerald cut and round brilliant cut diamonds weighing about 39 carats total, overall VS clarity and near colorless color, with graduated baguette diamonds flanked by round brilliant cuts, terminating to a hidden box clasp, is expected to hammer for $70,000-$125,000.

A men’s Vacheron Constantin 18k rose gold watch, model Malte Tonneau Tourbillon, with manual wind, silver dial with power reserve indicator/date apertures, exhibition dial, exhibition back, one push button adjustment on the case and a black band with 18k rose gold buckle, plus box and paperwork, carries a pre-sale estimate of $35,000-$45,000.

A Cartier 18k yellow gold Jumbo Ballon Bleu 2998 wristwatch with an automatic movement, silver dial, date aperture, and a link bracelet with butterfly deployment clasp, should finish at $20,000-$30,000; while a circa 1979 Rolex stainless-steel automatic GMT Master II watch with patinated original black dial and „Pepsi“ red & blue bezel, model 1675, with box and original purchase receipt, has an estimate of $15,000-$25,000.

A Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra necklace in mother of pearl and 18k yellow gold from the „Magic Alhambra“ collection, having three large, five medium and eight small quatrefoil stations, with a gold chain, should rise to $15,000-$25,000. Also, a modern 18k yellow gold and yellow sapphire buckle bracelet with round yellow sapphires weighing approximately 30.00 carats and round brilliant cut diamonds weighing approximately 1.30 carats (VS-2 clarity, near colorless color), carries an estimate of $12,000-$23,000.

A Patek Philippe 18k yellow gold „Calatrava“ watch having a gold concentric hobnail dial with gold Roman markers, subsidiary second-hand dial, synthetic sapphire crystal dial window and polished gold link band should fetch $15,000-$20,000. Also, a men’s Rolex 18k yellow gold watch, model President 1803, having a black dial with diamond markers, President band and hidden Rolex crown clasp, should reach $10,000-$12,000.

A pair of Laura Munder kunzite, ruby, sapphire, diamond and 18k yellow gold earrings boasting overall S1-1 clarity with H color together with assorted kunzites, rubies and sapphires weighing approximately 8.00 carats, is estimated at $15,000-$20,000. Also, a floral diamond bracelet set in black rhodium over 18k white gold, featuring near colorless round brilliant cut diamonds weighing approximately 4.00 carats (overall VS-2 clarity) and black round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 14.00 carats, should hit $8,000-$16,000.

Internet bidding will be available on Ahlers & Ogletree’s Auction Mobility bidding platform, bid.AandOAuctions.com, as well as LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken. Live, in-person previews will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 10 am to 5 pm, with a cocktail reception from 5-8 pm (open to the public); and Thursday, Nov. 17, from 10-4, in the Ahlers & Ogletree showroom at 700 Miami Circle, Atlanta.

