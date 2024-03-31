Expanding Into the Swiss Market: Prokulewicz Grants AG and Prokulewicz Family Office und Beteiligungs AG

Berlin, Germany – March 30, 2024 – Patryk Pawel Prokulewicz, a leading investor in growth grants, announces the expansion of his companies, Prokulewicz Grants AG and Prokulewicz Family Office und Beteiligungs AG, into the Swiss market. Formerly known as Zimtio, Prokulewicz Grants AG emerges with renewed vigor and vision, alongside Prokulewicz Family Office und Beteiligungs AG, to further its strategic focus on European growth initiatives.

With a sterling track record in investment and a keen eye for opportunities, Patryk Pawel Prokulewicz brings a wealth of experience to the Swiss market. His ventures have consistently demonstrated a commitment to fostering growth and innovation, making him a trusted name in the investment landscape.

Speaking about the expansion, Patryk Pawel Prokulewicz expressed his enthusiasm, stating, „Switzerland presents a dynamic environment for investment, and we are excited to bring our expertise to this market. Our strategy remains rooted in identifying and nurturing growth opportunities across Europe, and this expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey.“

Prokulewicz Grants AG and Prokulewicz Family Office und Beteiligungs AG aim to leverage their combined strengths to support businesses in Switzerland and beyond, facilitating their growth ambitions and contributing to the economic landscape of the region.

For more information, please contact:

Patryk Pawel Prokulewicz

Chairman

Prokulewicz Grants AG and Prokulewicz Family Office und Beteiligungs AG, Wollerau

Email: info@prokulewiczgrants.com

Website: Prokulewiczgrants.com

About Prokulewicz Grants AG and Prokulewicz Family Office und Beteiligungs AG:

Prokulewicz Grants AG and Prokulewicz Family Office und Beteiligungs AG are leading investment firms with a focus on fostering growth and innovation. Headquartered in Wollerau, Switzerland, the companies are committed to identifying and supporting promising ventures across Europe. With a proven track record of successful investments, they aim to create lasting value for their partners and stakeholders.