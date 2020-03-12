Entrepreneur Magazine names Lapels Dry Cleaning to Franchise 500

Hanover, MA, March 12, 2020 — Lapels Dry Cleaning, an innovative, environmentally friendly dry cleaning company headquartered in Hanover, Massachusetts, was recently named to Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 for 2020. That ranking includes being tabbed number 394 out of nearly 4,000 Franchise Concepts now available within the country.

“We strive to be the best franchise out there every single year. The fact that we continue to rank in Entrepreneur’s Top 500 tells me that we are making progress toward that objective,” said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Lapels and co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business. “We have the additional objectives of doing business in a greener fashion and helping our franchisees be successful. This recognition offers some very strong evidence we are hitting those marks as well.”

Over two decades, Lapels has pioneered an eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience. That experience features a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative for its newer locations. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels uses the world’s ONLY 100 percent environmentally non-toxic dry cleaning process along with 100 percent wet cleaning that offers a sustainable and hypo allergenic process. This business model has been very well received from not only retail customers looking for a better cleaning experience but also from some of the world’s largest hotel operators and employers looking to offer a sustainable solution to their customers and employees. Lapels Dry Cleaning’s environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

With nearly 100 locations nationwide, Lapels Dry Cleaning recently opened its first in New York state, Lapels Dry Cleaning of Latham. The owner of that dry cleaning plant, Niral Patel, is the franchisor’s first Development Agent (DA). Lapels Dry Cleaning of Latham will be the first of as many 40 locations in Patel’s territory in New York State.

“We introduced the DA program a few years ago. Essentially, it enables entrepreneurs to run two business models at the same time within the Lapels Franchise Program. In one business, they will operate much like a franchisor within the territory in which they operate,” said Dubois. “The second business model begins with the opening of their Lapels plant location with retail front like Niral is doing in Latham, NY. This enables the DA to earn income from the store operations as well as then being able to offer our Satellite store program at a much lower capital expense to perspective franchise partners.”

Lapels Dry Cleaning also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services.

Lapels offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and FREE Home Delivery to all its customers. Same day service is also available with pick-up after 5 pm. Lapels also offers a “car hop” service where customers can drop off and pick up their clothing without ever leaving their cars.

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage. Lapels Dry Cleaning has stores in Arizona (Buckeye, Gilbert, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Yuma), California (Gilroy, Hollister), Colorado (Littleton), Connecticut (Cromwell), Florida (Fleming Island, Orange Park, Tampa); Illinois (Wilmette); Massachusetts (Abington, Allston, Bedford, Boston, Boston Seaport, South Boston, Brighton, Burlington, Cohasset, Concord, Dedham, Dover, Easton, Hanover, Hingham, Kingston, North Andover, Malden, Marshfield, Martha’s Vineyard, Newtonville, Norton, Somerville, Waltham, Wakefield, Wellesley, Westford, Westwood, W Roxbury and Wilmington), Michigan (Beverly Hills, Rochester Hills), Mississippi (New Albany, Olive Branch, Tupelo, Oxford, Pontotoc), New Jersey (Brick, Somerville), New York (Latham), North Carolina (Charlotte), Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma City), Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg), South Carolina (Fort Mill, Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island), Tennessee (Arlington, Brentwood, Franklin, Germantown, Nashville), Texas (Brownsville, Katy, Little Elm, Prosper, Richmond, Spring, Sugar Land). Additional locations are coming soon to Carolina Forest, SC, Brooklyn NY and Charlotte NC.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

