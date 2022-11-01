EMQ gibt Verfügbarkeit von EMQX Enterprise in VMware Marketplace bekannt

MORGAN HILL, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 1, 2022 – EMQ , the global leader in open source IoT data infrastructure, today announced that its cloud-native, enterprise-class MQTT messaging platform, EMQX Enterprise, is now available on VMware Marketplace is available and usable for VMware Cloud. As a result, customers can now more easily acquire and deploy this turnkey, highly secure and scalable messaging platform to power their enterprise IoT applications.

As more and more companies focus on developing more agile and modern software applications, the use of containers and micro-services has grown tremendously. VMware Marketplace is a one-stop shop for VMware validated and certified ecosystem solutions from Independent Software Vendors, enabling customers to find, test and deploy software running on VMware-based clouds. With EMQX Enterprise in VMware Marketplace, developers can conveniently deploy IoT ecosystem solutions directly into VMware environments such as VMware Tanzu or VMware Cloud while benefiting from notification, reporting and analytics capabilities.

For customers worldwide who are looking for flexible, scalable and secure IoT solutions for a reliable way into the new multi-cloud era and want to build their IoT future, EMQ serves as a trusted basis for IoT data. Developed by EMQ, EMQX is Enterprise the world’s most scalable, cloud-native IoT messaging platform with an all-in-one distributed MQTT broker and a SQL-based IoT rules engine. It forms the basis for high-performance systems that reliably transmit, process and integrate data for business-critical IoT solutions with a delay of less than one millisecond. Meanwhile, EMQX Enterprise can seamlessly integrate IoT data with more than 40 cloud services and enterprise systems, including VMware Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Confluent Kafka, MongoDB, Oracle, SAP and time-series databases.

“EMQ a global leader in open source Edge/IoT messaging platforms. We are excited to extend this partnership to Multiple Cloud Edge based on the successful edge computing collaboration between VMware and EMQ over the last 5 years. EMQX Enterprise, EMQ’s enterprise messaging platform, has been successfully launched on VMware Marketplace. With it, hundreds of thousands of enterprise customers worldwide can conveniently adopt this Tanzu-based SaaS service and holistically manage messages in the era of multiple cloud edges. This represents an important step in the digital transformation journey for the respective industries,” said Alan Ren, Head of Global Research and Innovation Engineering and Ecosystem at VMware.

„Wir freuen uns auf die Zusammenarbeit mit VMware und das Hosting unserer MQTT-Messaging-Plattform für Unternehmen in VMware Marketplace. Mit EMQX Enterprise in VMware Marketplace können unsere Kunden höchst agile IoT-Dateninfrastrukturen auf VMware entwickeln und damit die Anforderungen moderner IoT-Anwendungen erfüllen und die Marktfähigkeit beschleunigen,“ sagte Feng Lee, Gründer und CEO bei EMQ. „EMQ ist seit langem starker Befürworter cloud-nativer Konzepte. Alle Angebote von EMQ unterstützen flexible Optionen für Multi-Cloud-Implementierungen. Zusammen mit VMware freuen wir uns darauf, unseren Kunden noch innovativere cloud-basierte Services und einen noch größeren Mehrwert bieten zu können, damit sie ihren Weg zur Digitalisierung nahtloser und kosteneffektiver gestalten können.

Mit dem letzten Update auf Version 5.0 ist EMQX das erste Produkt überhaupt, das MQTT über QUIC implementiert und damit selbst in einer Umgebung mit einer nicht flächendeckenden und eher unterbrechungsanfälligen Netzwerkabdeckung eine zuverlässige IoT-Konnektivität gewährleistet. EMQ stellt Kunden kontinuierlich neue und überzeugende Funktionen bereit, mit denen sie EMQX Enterprise-Cluster in kürzester Zeit in VMware Tanzu Kubernetes, VMware Cloud und anderen Mainstream-Public-Clouds implementieren können. EMQX gilt unter Kunden weltweit aus einer Vielzahl verschiedener Branchen, einschließlich Internet of Vehicles, Industrial IoT, Carriers, Finance, Energy und Smart City, als vertrauenswürdige Anwendung.

For an overview of EMQX Enterprise in VMware Marketplace, see: https://marketplace.cloud.vmware.com/services/details/emqx-enterprise-1?slug=true