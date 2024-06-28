Dr. Kevin J. Moore Joins The Medical Staff of Contemporary Dermatology

Barnstable and Plymouth, MA, June 28, 2024 — Dr. Kevin J. Moore has joined the medical staff of Contemporary Dermatology, based in Pine Hills, Plymouth, MA and in Marstons Mills. The two locations serve the South Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands.

Dr. Moore is double Board-Certified in Dermatology and Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology. He earned a BA in Human Development and Regenerative Biology from Harvard and a Doctor of Medicine/Master of Public Health from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Dr. Moore speaks English, Spanish, and Italian.

Dr. Moore is a native of Franklin, MA. When not helping patients, Dr. Moore enjoys traveling, cooking and tennis.

“We are delighted to add Dr. Moore to our medical staff,” noted Robert Nossa, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Contemporary Dermatology. “He is both a highly skilled doctor and has a friendly, direct manner with our patients.”

The state-of-the-art Pine Hills office is the second location for Contemporary Dermatology, offering comprehensive services that include medical dermatology, skin cancer treatments, Mohs micrographic surgery, aesthetic services and clinical research.

Contemporary Dermatology’s new Pine Hills space features a relaxing water fountain in an expansive waiting room, six exam rooms, a laboratory and more.

Next day appointments are available at the Pine Hills location and there is ample, dedicated parking next to the office.

For more information, visit http://www.contemporarydermatology.com or call (508) 224-3800.

About Contemporary Dermatology:

Contemporary Dermatology is a leading provider of comprehensive dermatology services, including medical dermatology, skin cancer treatments and Mohs surgery, aesthetic services and clinical research. Their modern practice is home to the latest technologies that allow their highly trained professionals to focus on treating a wide array of medical skin conditions and cosmetic concerns. The practice’s aesthetic services focus on creating natural-looking results through cutting-edge cosmetic treatments such as dermal fillers, BOTOX®, XEOMIN® and more. Innovative laser treatments offered include laser tattoo removal and skin resurfacing.

Contemporary Dermatology’s state-of-the-art facilities in Pine Hills and in Marstons Mills serve greater Plymouth, Cape Cod and the Islands. Next day appointments are available in the Pine Hills office. For more information, visit www.contemporarydermatology.com or call the Plymouth office 508-224-3800 or Marstons Mills office 508-492-3200.