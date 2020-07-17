Covid-19 update Clean the vegetables and fruits with Washmatic commercial Vegetable washers

Clean the purchased vegetables, fruits and other washable food products using the specially designed washmatic vegetable washers in your commercial centers. The specially designed hygiene wash and kill the harmful covid-19 within minutes.

Due to the outbreak of the dangerous Covid-19 in the country, many health sectors and other manufacturing industries are highly concentrating on manufacturing hygiene solutions for the public. If a person infected with COVID-19working in a commercial center touches the raw food materials, then the chances to get affected by the COVID-19 is high. To execute the covid19 measures in restaurant, industrial experts are developing quality solutions to keep the public safe from the harmful virus. As these vegetable washers clean the vegetables and fruits, you can remain safe even in the pandemic period.

People know using the sanitizer to clean the hands will keep them safe from people affected with COVID-19 pandemic disease. But what will you do when buying groceries for the commercial needs? You never know who has touched the product before the items appear on your nearest market for sales. If you are planning to take few covid19 measures in food court, buying one commercial vegetable washers will remain a smart choice. It helps to clean the vegetables and fruits and destroy the COVID-19 virus. You can confidently use the purchased items in the restaurants and bars that are virus-free with the help of this commercial solution for cleaning and hence ensure the safety of your staff and customers.

Do you know how important it is to take the covid19 prevention measures in hotel? Within seconds, covid-19 can spread to all your working staff. Commercial vegetable washersautomatically cleans up the vegetables and fruits from harmful chemicals and germs within minutes. These commercial solutions are available in the market not only kill the pandemic virus, but also keep you away from the bacteria and other disease-causing agents present in vegetables and fruits.

If you are planning to take the covid19 measures in canteen and cafe, then these vegetables washers remain the affordable choice. It is really affordable for all the commercial business centers, and it comes in two models as per your capacity needs.

Many people think they need advanced knowledge to handle the purchased commercial vegetable washers to clean and kill the COVID-19 and bacteria from the products. Don’t think why it is important because already all the commercial centers started taking the covid19 measures in Hotel for their safety. These are automatic machines which are very easy to operate.

With the country touching 5 lakh cases for the coronavirus, you need to keep the commercial business centers like cafés, canteens, institutes, religious places, restaurants, hotels and bars safe. This harmful virus can survive on the surface of the vegetables and fruits for a longer period of time, so buying a Washmaticvegetable washer will keep you safe every day. Good Luck!

You can see the working of these in the below link

https://youtu.be/WnErC24YlMs