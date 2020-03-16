Consulting meets technology – The Advisory House and Hycom.digital agree partnership to help utilities on their way to digital transformation

MUNICH/ VIENNA March 16th, 2020 – Hycom.digital and The Advisory House are going together from today. The Advisory House, most recently again named “Hidden Champion” of consulting companies in the energy sector, delivers as a premium provider excellent project results and stands for a realizable and measurable customer benefit. Hycom.digital on the other hand, as an experienced technology company drives the digital change in the areas of service, sales applications and omnichannel platforms in the fields of telecommunications, manufacturing and utility.

Energy companies today face a wide range of challenges: Increasing customer churn due to price increases, new digital competitors are entering the market, issues such as sustainability and self-determination are becoming increasingly important for the end customer, and developing new features for existing systems requires a significant amount of time that does not match the speed required by the customer.

The aim of the partnership is to support energy suppliers in the DACH region in these areas with the rapid provision of digital solution applications and, above all, to improve the customer experience. The partnership is designed to minimize risk, be results-oriented, always keep the customer experience in mind, use a proven methodology, take responsibility for an end-to-end implementation, and successfully leverage the deep knowledge of utilities in the DACH market.

Rafal Warmbier, CEO of Hycom.digital, underlines this goal once again and mentions that “the partnership is a great opportunity for both companies to position themselves even stronger in the DACH market and to develop and drive joint projects”. Franz Gologranc, Partner and CEO of The Advisory House, adds that “both The Advisory House’s customers and Hycom.digital’s customers will benefit because, through mutual experience, utilities will become more customer-focused and competitive and can significantly improve their operational efficiency”.

About hycom.digital:

The Hycom Group is represented by over 300 employees in offices in Germany and Poland. The experienced team designs and delivers digital change of service and sales travel through tangible business value and outstanding customer experiences. Customers who want to build a customer-focused service, sales applications and omnichannel platforms will benefit from the value-based process and experienced team of experts working with an agile delivery model. The Hycom Group’s customer solutions are based on robust customer service principles and sales platforms. These solutions serve millions of customers from top European companies such as Deutsche Telekom, Bosch, BSH, Orange and Fortum.

About The Advisory House:

The Advisory House is specialized in the European energy industry with offices in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. We help our clients to identify and address challenges before they become a problem as well as to identify and implement solutions for known problems. Both roles require extensive industry knowledge, strong technical expertise, foresight, seniority and high social skills. This is what The Advisory House stands for. Our mission is to exceed our clients’ expectations. We always do what is essential for the success of the project – and not just what is written in the contract. We resolve things and deliver results – without making a fuss about our performance. We are fair, transparent and act at eye level – at all organisational levels.

