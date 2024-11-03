Collections of Circus Posters, WWI Posters, Railway and Trolley Items, Postcards, More will be Auctioned Online Nov 7th

The collections include vintage circus posters, World War I posters, railway and trolley items, postcards and memorabilia from local Massachusetts towns, and antique and vintage padlocks.

Amesbury, MA, USA, November 3, 2024 — An assemblage of collections found in the Massachusetts towns of Haverhill, Groveland, Georgetown, Ipswich and Newburyport will all come together in an online-only timed auction planned for Thursday, November 7th, starting at 7 o’clock pm Eastern time, by John McInnis Auctioneers, based in Amesbury.

To view the auction catalog in its entirety and begin bidding and buying, please click this link: https://www.auctionninja.com/mcinnis-auctioneers-estate-sales/sales/details/online-only-estates-auction-128.html

Five outstanding and specific collections will come up for bid, totaling more than 300 lots, all of which will be sold without reserves (to the highest bidder, regardless of final price), and all bidding starts at just one dollar. Collectors in the following categories need to mark their calendars. A chance like this might not come again to add to their collections. Here they are:

– Circus Posters. Around 30 rare and vintage circus posters will cross the auction block, mostly from the 1930s and ‘40s. These include full sheet, half-sheet, double sheet and triple sheet posters, featuring more than one of the famous Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus Mr. and Mrs. Gargantua the Great “gorilla” poster (one a triple-sheet).

– World War I posters. There are about 20 of these, in varying degrees of condition.

– Railway and Trolley Items. This collection has an emphasis on buttons and badges, and will really appeal to ‘vecturists’ (collectors of rail tokens). Included in the collection are uniform buttons, hats, clothing items, badges, photos and postcards – a collector’s dream.

– Local Postcards. Multiple offerings of well-known local postcard collectors will all converge, with a heavy emphasis on Haverhill, Mass. and Essex County, but with other Massachusetts towns included. There are hundreds of postcards, some of them mounted and framed. Also offered are other memorabilia, to include an 1832 map of Haverhill.

– Antique and Vintage Padlocks. Many people may be surprised to learn that padlocks, are a category of collectible, but they are, and this lifetime collection of around 50 padlocks (many with keys) contains mostly 19th century examples, but with some dating to the 18th century and some from the 20th century. Some padlocks boast fine brass work.

Lot #1 is a triple-sheet example of the “gorilla” circus poster, with a starting bid of just a dollar. For those who would like to inspect the items prior to sale, there are two live, in-person previews scheduled, both in the John McInnis Auctioneers gallery located at 76 Main Street in Amesbury. They will be held Friday, Nov. 1, from 2-6pm; and Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9am-12 noon Eastern.

Next up for John McInnis Auctioneers after this auction will be the sale of a book collection dedicated to alchemy; and a three-session sale at the gallery that will focus on Americana, paintings, and more of the usual turn-of-the-year items. Both sales have dates to be determined.

To learn more about John McInnis Auctioneers, LLC and the online-only timed auction featuring outstanding multiple collections planned for Thursday, November 7th, please visit www.mcinnisauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.

John McInnis Auctioneers, LLC is an estate appraisal and auction company with the largest full-service auction house on Boston’s North Shore. The galleries, located in historic Amesbury, are licensed, bonded and insured for the sale of antiques, fine art and real estate. Estate appraisal, consulting, marketing and liquidation services are carried out confidentially and with courtesy. John McInnis Auctioneers, LLC is always accepting quality merchandise for future auctions. To consign a single item, a collection or an estate, you may call them at 978-388-0400; or, you can email them at mcinnisauctions@yahoo.com. To learn more about John McInnis Auctioneers, please visit www.mcinnisauctions.com.

