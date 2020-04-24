CNet Training Focus on Data Centre Sustainability

With sustainability being at the forefront of industry across the world, CNet has reviewed and updated the content of its Certified Data Centre Sustainability Professional (CDCSP®) program to reflect the latest sector needs and innovations.

London, England, April 24, 2020 — The Certified Data Centre Sustainability Professional (CDCSP®) program teaches how to create and implement a sustainability strategy for mission critical facilities. The comprehensive program provides in-depth knowledge into the steps required to evaluate, analyse, plan, implement and monitor a sustainability strategy, balanced with operational capability for data centre facilities. The updated and reviewed five-day CDCSP® program dates have been announced and are scheduled in the U.K. and the U.S. It’s an Instructor-led remote attendance program, delivering live and fully interactive classroom learning remotely.

Increased awareness of the urgency to implement and maintain a sustainable future coupled with evolving legislation means that data centre operators are under great pressure to embrace sustainability strategies and improve their ‘green’ credentials rapidly and be able to evidence improvement to stakeholders. The program also teaches how to plan for transformation towards a credible sustainability lifecycle, that demonstrates innovation and challenges business ethos whilst being sensitive to business risk and continuity.

On completion of the program learners will also be able to consider the requirements for compliance and have a full understanding of national and international regulations, codes and standards.

Successful completion of the CDCSP® program also provides the learner with a Level 5 BTEC Award, official CDCSP® certification, use of a post nominal title and a digital badge. The digital badge can be easily shared via social media and can also be downloaded to verify knowledge, skills and certifications gained, it therefore adds valuable credibility to individuals’ professional profiles.

The program forms part of the globally renowned Digital Infrastructure Education Framework which maps technical education programs, official certifications and internationally recognised qualifications to knowledge and career progression routes throughout the industry, providing designations that have become key skills reference points that allow those holding them to demonstrate their ability and experience clearly.

Andrew Stevens, CEO at CNet Training, says, “With the increased urgency to implement and maintain a sustainable future we wanted to ensure the CDCSP® program is compact, but comprehensive, and accessible for data centre professionals who are responsible for sustainability within their facility. The new five-day program provides the in-depth knowledge and skills to create and implement a long-term sustainability strategy within mission critical facilities. More essentially, it also provides the knowledge for individuals, and therefore businesses, to champion a sustainability legacy that can enhance competitive advantage, customer perception and reputation.”

CNet Training is the global leader in designing and delivering network infrastructure and data centre education programs and has been delivering industry education since 1996. CNet is the only industry dedicated education provider in the world to offer both internationally recognised qualifications and official certifications.

The first five-day CDCSP® Remote Attendance program starts 27th April with further dates set throughout 2020.

Read the full CDCSP® program overview here – https://bit.ly/2OOATjR

See all future CDCSP® program dates here – https://bit.ly/2OLE1wW

