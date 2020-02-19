Chris Comet and The Tribe Releases a Fantastic Album “Reaching New Horizons” with first single Titled ‘Here Comes the Sun Again’

Chris Comet & The Tribe introduces their fine musicality with a stunning song ‘Here Comes the Sun Again’ that quickly impresses the audience with its expressiveness.

Canyon Lake, TX, Feb 19, 2020 — Chris Comet & The Tribe once again proves that they can always motivate people with their melodious compositions. Their thoughtful and finely crafted soundscape refreshes all hopeful memories and makes the audience feel excited and happy. Their latest record has a great tune and there is a certain melodic intrigue that fully satisfies the listener with its easy groove and a series of compelling words. In addition to the superb music, the song ‘Here Comes the Sun Again’ does magic with its lyrical songwriting.

Built under the label Chris Comet Music, the song ‘Here Comes the Sun Again’ is a fabulous presentation of Chris Comet & The Tribe’s stunning musicality as they have artistically thrown down some surprisingly spirited melodies that sway back and forth to sweep the listener of the feet. It’s a coming out of darkness, the hard-hitting song of motivation, rebirth, and inspiration that makes the listener realize that there still is enough hope to look forward to in life.

The well-written songwriting successfully roots the listener and the artists establish their dominance over the full intensity instrumentals that accompany the lead voice. The consistent and regular play of drum along with strumming guitars makes for the perfect compilation. Chris Comet is a versatile artist who has partnered with other artists, musicians, and friends to form ‘The Tribe’ and together they have composed this fine sound ‘Here Comes the Sun Again’. Listen to the song on Spotify and follow the group on Twitter and Facebook for more information regarding their upcoming projects.

Listen to „Here Comes the Sun Again“ on Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/track/5MIbnBG4y69yjW4TutqvGn

