Bust out. Enjoy Getting Your Lawn Ready for Spring

Boston, MA, March 27, 2020 — Cabin fever is setting in for many of us who have been self-isolating due COVID-19. But maybe this is an opportune time to get some Vitamin E from the sun and endorphins from the rejuvenating exercise related to preparing your yard for spring? Many experts note that sunshine and clean air are natures best disinfectant.

Here are some simple and effective tips from Lawn Doctor of Boston, the South Shore, and Cape Cod.

Tom Norton, President of the local Lawn Doctor outfit, suggests “Some years are worse than others, but a general clean-up will benefit your lawn in many ways.”

Norton continued, “Too much debris can suffocate the lawn and prevent the emergence of new growth. Raking up even just a few sticks and leaves not only helps get the lawn looking better instantly but it gives you the opportunity to inspect your lawn thoroughly and assess any issues.”

Now what? Lawn Doctor cautions you that raking to clean up is great, but if you have a thick layer of thatch, you may have to rake a little more thoroughly. Thatch is the layer of decomposing plant material that sits on the surface of the soil. When it accumulates and gets compacted it can prevent the roots of your grass from getting water, fertilizer, oxygen and other nutrients.

Next, manage the moss. Every winter your lawn will stop growing and go into winter dormancy. Meanwhile, moss continues to grow. In the early spring, moss often looks worse than it is. Once the turf starts to grow moss will become less noticeable. Under some conditions, such as heavy shade or habitually moist areas, moss will naturally grow thick and dense. In this case, moss can only be handled by removing it manually with a rake or dethatcher. To help prevent moss and control the spread of it, we recommend a heavy calcitic lime application in the spring and, depending on the soil pH, sometimes again in the fall. Seeding in the fall and proper nutritional care and maintenance can keep the moss from coming back.

Now for fertilize. In the early spring, you’ll notice that your grass is pale green, gray or even yellow, depending on the variety of grass you have. As it comes out of dormancy, it will naturally green up. To bring it back to life faster and see it grow greener you should have a lawn care program.

Lawn Doctor urges a first treatment of a high-nitrogen fertilizer with other essential nutrients as well as weed control and crabgrass preventative. This service will wake your grass right up and make it look like winter never happened!

Pay attention and prevent crabgrass. It may seem too soon to be thinking about crabgrass but it is imperative to get pre-emergent weed control solution onto your lawn ASAP. The secret is TWO applications of pre-emergent solution. Two applications mean double prevention and longer lasting effects. Do not underestimate the importance of pre-emergent. Good start to creating the lush lawn that your family and friend can enjoy.

Lawn Doctor of Boston, the South Shore, and Cape Cod is a local, family owned and operated business. Over 50 years of serving their neighbors has provided their team with invaluable insight as how best maintain your home’s greenest asset.

Whether you’re looking to fine-tune your lawncare routine or create one from scratch, the experts at Lawn Doctor can get you on track. For more information about Lawn Doctor, visit http://www.lawndoctor.com/or call 800-831-1319.

