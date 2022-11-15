BTI Relaunches Trade Show and Exhibits Division

Hanover, MA, November 15, 2022 — Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, lab, medical, science and residential moves, recently relaunched its trade show and exhibits division. Part of the re-launch includes staff and resources—including international coverage–to BTI’s complement trade show services.

“Companies had a significant investment in exhibiting at a trade show prior to the pandemic. The stakes are even higher now and the technology used at a trade show display alone requires a specialist to transport and set up,” said George Rohlfing, owner of the family-owned and operated Brookline Transportation, Inc (BTI). “With our domestic and international network of moving, our affiliation with Mayflower and Unigroup Worldwide, shipping and logistical resources, we can accommodate major U.S. and international trade shows.”

BTI’s trade show and exhibit services include: Staff on show floor and marshalling yard during move-in and move-out periods at all major trade show locations; direct pick-up and delivery for tradeshows anywhere in the world via ocean, air, or ground; and international document preparation (shipper’s Letter of Instruction, shipping labels, U.S. Customs Power of Attorney, and Certificate of Origin).

In addition to these specialized services for trade shows and exhibits, BTI provides customized crates and specialized packing solutions for delicate and fragile equipment. Through its worldwide network, BTI can also offer storage solutions for before and after trade shows.”

“Trade shows have come a long, long way since the days of the folding chairs, tables and a stack of brochures,” said Rohlfing. “With our new, expanded division, we enable to devote more of their attention to the show rather than how everything is going to get there and back.”

In addition to trade show and exhibits services, BTI offers a wide range of relocations services for its residential and commercial customers. For complete information on BTI’s relocation services, please visit https://www.usamover.com/ or call 800-766-7724.

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI):

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. A Mayflower franchise, BTI has the capability to conduct international and cross country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace services, and Automobile Moves. For more information on Brookline Transportation services, visit https://www.usamover.com/specialized-moving/lab-science-moving/or call (781) 561-1033 1-800-766-7724.