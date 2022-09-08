BTI Launches Warehouse Division

Hanover, MA, September 08, 2022 — Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, lab, medical, science and residential moves, recently announced a warehouse division to its arsenal of commercial moving offerings. The new division will have staff and resources specific for that industry.

“In addition to having our own storage warehouse, we have relocated a number of warehouses over the years and know they have very specific needs. Sometimes it’s an entire relocation. Sometimes it’s a partial. No two relocations are identical and that’s where having this special division will be an asset,” said George Rohlfing, owner of the family-owned and operated BTI.

Warehouse relocation services offered by BTI include: A single point of contact move coordinator; pre-move survey and planning by experienced professionals – Includes identifying critical machinery and forming timelines for machine downtime; disassembly and reassembly of equipment; heavy equipment and machinery moving; dismantling and reassembly of pallet racking; disconnecting and reconnecting IT equipment; and specialized crating and packing.

“We have the specialized equipment such as high capacity forklifts, cranes and air-ride truck and trailers as well as the experienced crews necessary to get the job completed right, on time and on budget,” said Rohlfing. “And if the warehouse needs temporary storage, we have that available at our Hanover, Mass.-facility.”

In addition to its services for warehouses, commercial real estate and bank clients, BTI offers a wide range of relocations services for residential and commercial and lab move customers. For complete information on BTI’s relocation services, please visit https://www.usamover.com/ or call 800-766-7724.

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI):

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. A Mayflower franchise, BTI has the capability to conduct international and cross country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace services, and Automobile Moves. For more information on Brookline Transportation services, visit https://www.usamover.com/specialized-moving/lab-science-moving/ or call (781) 561-1033 1-800-766-7724.