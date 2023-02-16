Bruneau & Co.’s 2-Session Auction, Feb. 27, is Loaded with Couture, Jewelry, Fine and Decorative Art

Cranston, RI, USA, February 16, 2023 — An early 20th century Duffner & Kimberly heraldic armorial table lamp and an 18th century Continental carved wood tavern wall panel are two of the expected highlights in a two-session Couture, Jewelry and Fine & Decorative Art auction slated for Monday, February 27th, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, online and live in the Cranston gallery at 63 Fourth Ave.

Session 1, starting promptly at 5 pm Eastern time, will be Part 4 of a single-owner couture and jewelry collection, featuring Chanel, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana handbags and shoes, David Yurman jewelry and additional pieces of fine jewelry. Session 2, beginning at about 7 pm, will include fine and decorative art pulled from estates and collections across the New England area.

“We are still working on the estate of couture and fine jewelry out of Cranston,” said Kevin Bruneau, the president of Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and an auctioneer. “This has been a wonderful experience dealing with clients and getting to know what their couture tastes are like.”

The Duffner & Kimberly (N.Y.) table lamp, 39 ½ inches tall, boasts an exhibition-quality 28 ½ inch diameter stained glass lampshade decorated with raised fruit and acanthus leaves framing armorial cartouches and colorful lion heads over a six-light lamp with heart shaped heat cap, original pulls and curled feet. The lamp should bring $6,000-$9,000.

The 18th century Continental carved wood tavern wall panel depicts a group of men with exaggerated expressions, drinking, cheering, and emptying their stomachs in a lively tavern scene. The unmarked wood wall panel measures 25 1/2 inches by 42 inches and is from the collection of a Boston estate. It also has a pre-sale estimate of $6,000-$9,000.

Mr. Bruneau remarked, “Lot 257 is one of the best clocks I’ve seen in a long while. The phone has been ringing with questions concerning its condition, as it’s in excellent shape for its age.”

He was referring to the 19th century B. C. Gilman (Exeter, N.H.) Boston shelf clock with inlaid vine and leaf detailing, a brass clock face with roman numeral numbering, a second timer and day counter over a sturdy column base. The clock is 34 ½ inches tall by 11 inches wide. Its face is marked “B. C. Gilman Exeter”. It should gavel for $1,000-$2,000.

An Old Master oil on board painting of Christ by Charles Robert Leslie (U.K./Pa., 1794-1859), depicting an image of Jesus adorned with a crown of thorns glancing up towards the sky. The work is 24 inches by 17 ¼ inches (sight, less frame) and is signed “C. H. Leslie” lower left. A plaque to the frame names Leslie as the artist (est. $2,000-$3,000).

An exquisite late 19th or early 20th century Louis C. Tiffany (N.Y.) pulled feather ribbed vase, 9 inches tall and very shapely, boasts a yellow iridescent pulled feather design over matte yellow ground with iridescent sheen. The vase has a finely ground pontil and some minor surface wear associated with age, but it displays beautifully (est. $2,000-$3,000).

A 19th century Tibetan Tara Buddha bronze sculpture, just shy of 7 inches tall, depicts a seated Buddha with ornate headdress and jewelry on a double lotus base, holding a vessel with remnants of aniline blue to her hair. It’s marked on the bottom (est. $1,500-$2,500).

An 18kt yellow gold and diamond flower and “x” design cuff bracelet with four flowers set with 15 1mm yellow diamonds and a single white 1mm diamond to each center totaling 64 diamonds, is expected to fetch $1,500-$2,000. Flowers are separated by five white gold crosses set with ten 1mm diamonds, each totaling 49 diamonds (one missing).

An oil on canvas Impressionist coastal beach fishing painting by Carlo Ferranti (Italy, 1840-1908), depicting a group of men and women on the Italian coast hoisting baskets of fish, 23 ½ inches by 39 ½ inches (canvas, less frame), signed, should hit $1,000-$2,000.

A Chinese Qing Dynasty porcelain sculpture of a Guanyin holding a lotus flower seated on a double lotus base, displaying a very fine, delicate quality looking at the modeling of the fingers and facial expression, 10 ¼ inches tall, is expected to finish at $1,000-$2,000.

A fine Jose Reyes (Mass./Philippines, 1902-1980), Nantucket friendship basket, tightly woven with carved bone seagull detailing, closure, and a finely carved wood handle, is estimated to change hands for $1,000-$2,000. The basket, made from wood and bone, is 5 ¼ inches tall and is marked to the bottom, “Made in Nantucket Jose Formoso Reyes”.

