Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers will Hold a Spring Comic Book & Toy Auction on Saturday, April 4, Online and in Cranston, RI

The auction will be held online and in Bruneau & Co’s gallery at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston. Sold will be graded comic books, comic art, Japanese toys, robots, more.

Cranston, RI, March 21, 2020 — Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, in concert with Altered Reality Entertainment and Travis Landry, Bruneau & Co.’s Director of Pop Culture, will present a Spring Comic Book & Toy Auction on Saturday, April 4th, at 11 am Eastern time, online and in the Bruneau & Co. gallery at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston. More than 400 Pop Culture collectibles will be offered.

The auction is loaded with hundreds of graded rare comic books, generous key book lots, many Marvel and D.C. comics and a great collection of tin key wind, friction and battery-op Japanese robots and tin toys. Some nice original comic art will also come up for bid. The very first lot is a 1999 Nintendo Game Boy Pokémon yellow sealed video game graded CAS 90 (est. $500-$800).

“Our first comic and toy auction of the year is always an exciting one, and this catalog is certainly going to drive collectors wild,” Travis Landry said. “First Iron Man, first Groot, first Lizard, and first Red Hood – these are just some of the great keys we are offering.”

Mr. Landry added, “In addition to the great selection of comic books, toy collectors will be drooling for the collection of robots. Some are certainly the greatest examples to have come for sale in a long time. The Mirrorman and Zabitan from Akumaizer 3 are sure to attract attention.”

Kevin Bruneau, the president of Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, said, “With spring comes the retro nostalgic vibe to Bruneau & Co. Pop Culture auctions are some of the most fun in the gallery. There is a fine selection of original comic artwork including a watercolor by Dan Green for the Marvel Comics graphic novel Doctor Strange: Into Shamballa. It is an absolute masterpiece.”

The Dan Green original artwork for the graphic novel Doctor Strange: Into Shamballa is a beautiful single panel featuring Dr. Strange in Shamballa, surrounded by wisps of red wind with surreal biomorphic faces towering over him. The circa 1986 watercolor, with an image size of 13 inches by 5 ¼ inches, less the frame, is the ultimate Dr. Strange collectible (est. $1,000-$1,500).

Rare graded comic books will be plentiful and will be led by a copy of Marvel Comics Tales of Suspense #39 from March 1963, featuring the origin and first appearance of Iron Man, graded CGC 4.5 (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a copy of Marvel Comics Amazing Spider-Man #6 from Nov. 1963, with the first appearance and origin of the Lizard, graded CBCS 8.0 (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Two highly desirable comic books have identical estimates of $1,500-$2,000. One is a copy of DC Comics Detective Comics #168 from Feb. 1951, featuring the first appearance of the Red Hood identity and origin of the Joker, graded CGC 2.0. The other is a copy of Marvel Comics Incredible Hulk #181 from Nov. 1974, featuring the first full appearance of Wolverine, CGC 7.0.

A Bullmark Mirrorman Ultraman tin lithograph toy in the box, made in Japan circa 1978, graded C8.5+ for both box and toy, is wonderfully preserved example for the serious collector and has a pre-sale estimate of $700-$1,000. The graphics are clean and vibrant, making for a beautiful display, and the toy boasts a strong structure and undertray, to go with bright glossy lithography.

A Japanese Yoshiya Chief Robotman battery-op tin toy in the box, made in Japan around 1955, is expected to change hands for $600-$900. The toy is graded C8+, with minimal signs of wear, bright chrome and near-mint paint, with minimal light scattered scratching. It was tested and is working. The box is graded C7+ and shows vibrant graphics, despite some edge and end wear.

Online bidding will be offered by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com, plus the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. To bid by phone, the number is 401-533-9980.

Bruneau & Co. is currently accepting quality consignments for that and all future auctions, with commissions as low as zero percent. Now would be a good time to clean out your attic. To contact Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may send an e-mail to info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at (401) 533-9980.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the Spring Comic Book & Toy Auction on Saturday, April 4th, at 11 am Eastern, visit www.bruneauandco.com. Updates are posted often.

About Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers:

Established in 2015 by owner Kevin Bruneau, Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is an energetic and young auction house built on the backbone of over fifty years of combined experience in the antiques and auction world. Bruneau & Co. believes in bridging the gap between antique and contemporary utilizing modern day methods to market history in a fast-paced, ever-changing world. We take pride in orchestrating specialty and single owner catalogs giving proper and factual representation of any and all “cool” items of value. As a multifaceted company our expertise goes beyond the traditional antique; we follow market trends and bring to light what the public calls for. From its beginning, Bruneau & Co. has been partnered with Altered Reality Entertainment, parent company of Rhode Island Comic Con in organizing toy, comic, and collectible auctions bringing Pop Culture to a live auction environment. Our focus on emerging markets extends to contemporary and urban art, modern design, and Asian arts. To learn more, visit www.bruneauandco.com.

Media Contact:

Travis Landry

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers

63 Fourth Avenue

Cranston, RI 02910 (USA)

401-533-9980

info@bruneauandco.com