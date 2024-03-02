Brent Greenwood Named Martinizing VP of Franchising

Naples, FL, March 2, 2024 — Clean Brands, the largest dry cleaning and laundry company on the planet, recently named Brent Greenwood as vice president of franchising for Martinizing Cleaners. Greenwood took on the role in January 2024.

As vice president of franchising, Greenwood will lead efforts to recruit new Martinizing Cleaners franchise owners in the U.S. and abroad. That initiative includes the acquisition of independent dry cleaners to be converted to Martinizing locations as well as the development of new plants, satellite locations, and delivery territories.

“We are delighted to have Brent in this role. His nearly two decades in franchising make him an invaluable asset as we continue to sell Martinizing franchises throughout the US and internationally,” said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Clean Brands.

Brent Greenwood began his franchise development career in 2007 as the regional director for a master owner of a national commercial cleaning franchise. In 2008, he joined Firehouse Subs as the director of development. Over the next 15 years, Brent took the lead in growing Firehouse Subs from about 350 locations in the southeast to nearly 1,300 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Most recently, he was the director of franchise development and franchise owner (with wife April) for We Sell Restaurants.

“I’m so pleased to be joining the Martinizing team as we celebrate our 75th year in business by having the best year ever,” said Greenwood. “With the world returning to ‘normal’ after the Pandemic, the time is right for people interested in purchasing a cleaning franchise with the name recognition of Martinizing Cleaners.”

According to a report put out by Research and Markets, “The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is poised to grow by $13.62 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost five percent.”

Continued Greenwood, “The Pandemic led many independent dry cleaners to sell or retire. With the resources Martinizing can offer, prospects can buy a franchise with a set location and customer base already there. I’m feeling very fortunate for this opportunity at this point in time.”

For complete information on the Martinizing Cleaners franchise opportunity, visit martinizingfranchise.com. To schedule an information call about the Martinizing opportunity, call 239 427 2625 or go to https://calendly.com/brent-martinizingfranchise/30min.

Martinizing Cleaners—Celebrating 75 years

Now in our 75th year, Martinizing Cleaners, as part of Clean Brands, is among the largest U.S. based dry-cleaning franchise systems with more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru. Since our founding in 1949, Martinizing remains a trusted, iconic name in dry cleaning in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.martinizing.com/.

Clean Brands, LLC

Based in Naples, Florida, Clean Brands, LLC is now the owner of the following brands: Lapels Cleaners, Martinizing Cleaners; 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4Time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox. Collectively, the brands have 400 plus stores in 40 states and nine countries. Clean Brands corporate office is located at 711 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102.

For more information, go to https://calendly.com/brent-martinizingfranchise/30min or contact Brent Greenwood at bgreenwood@martinizing.com.

Media Contact:

Steven Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-864-1837