‚Bold and offbeat’ clothing label to open new store in Cairns

An eccentric and vibrant Australian clothing label is soon opening its first Far North Queensland store.

Gorman, which has been a mainstay of the Melbourne fashion scene for two decades, is opening a new outlet in Cairns Central next week.

A spokesperson for the clothing company told Tropic Now it’s part of a broader shift to bring the brand to regional centres.

“We are excited to be opening our first Gorman store on 12 August inside Cairns Central,” the spokesperson said.

“We have a large following of loyal Gorman customers in tropical Queensland and have delivered on their many requests to open a store closer to them.

“Gorman is about fresh and modern collections of clothing, footwear, homewares and accessories.

“The brand has become renowned for its bold and offbeat prints, strong colour palettes and knitwear.

“A focus on sustainable fashion rings through under the Gorman green label, [which is] committed to using organic and recycled fabrics and materials wherever possible.

“Gorman loves to collaborate with many artists around Australia and the world, there are always opportunities to collaborate with local artists one day.”

Centre Manager of Cairns Central, Christie-Lee Jackson, said the new Gorman outlet is the first of a few new stores to open this spring.

“We’re thrilled to welcome another sought after brand, Gorman, to the already comprehensive retail offering this month,” she said.

“We’re also excited to announce that in the coming months Charcoal Clothing and Novo Shoes will also open.

“Our expanded fashion and beauty cements our position as the largest and leading shopping destination in tropical Far North Queensland.”

Gorman is currently on the lookout for a store manager, assistant store manager and casual sales assistant for the new Cairns store.

The store opens on Friday 12 August on the ground floor, next to Myer.Read more at:long formal dresses online australia | formal dresses