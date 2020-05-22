Bob Maffei Launches The Maffei Companies to Help The Next Generation of Entrepreneurs Succeed

Mashpee, MA, May 22, 2020 — Money may not grow on trees. For small businesses in the green (a.k.a. landscape), construction and service industries, Bob Maffei knows it grows in direct proportion to the systems the organization employs. It is with this principle in mind that Maffei, founder of Maffei Landscape Contractors, who has recently stepped down as CEO to pursue a new endeavor, The Maffei Companies. The Maffei Companies are a consulting, advisory and development group based in Mashpee, Massachusetts. His goal: To assist entrepreneurs to create scalable organizations that become choice providers and choice employers.

Consulting

The Maffei Companies includes a results-driven consulting division which will focus on working with businesses to develop systems that improve accountability, company culture, operational efficiency, and profit. These principles were utilized to create Maffei Landscape Contractors, the largest landscape maintenance operation on Cape Cod.

After 30 years in business, Maffei Landscape Contractors was sold to a Capital Management firm. Maffei remained CEO for 2 years to help with the transition. “After building the company from zero to over 130 employees, and blessed with the opportunity to sell it, I feel I’ve learned more than I could have achieved with an Ivy League education, and I want to share my systems and experience with the next generation of entrepreneurs to help them succeed.”

Development

Maffei is also a managing partner in LandOne Takeoff, a software solution for the green industry that will revolutionize Landscape Operators, Account Managers and Salespersons workloads while increasing sales.

“The Maffei Companies is excited to showcase this cloud-based technology. The software utilizes satellite imagery, advanced measuring tools and now has the ability to create designs on site while meeting with the Customer. LandOne will enable real time – on site estimating, which will greatly simplify the proposal writing process.” said Maffei. “LandOne is but one example of the products and systems we can put in place for the green industry.”

Advisory

Maffei will also lead peer groups and share thought leadership through speaking engagements for green industry and small business venues.

Maffei is an active leader in the Cape Cod and green industry communities. He has held leadership roles such serving on the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He has also received numerous awards and recognitions such as being named a Trailblazer in 2016 for National Association of Landscape Professionals and was recently awarded the 2019 Cape Cod Landscape Association’s Legacy Award.

Maffei resides in Mashpee with wife Reyna and their young children.

For more information on The Maffei Companies, visit www.TheMaffeiCompanies.com or https://www.facebook.com/themaffeicompanies/

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061