BiKi.com Announces Partnership with Dash Next

Singapore, March 26, 2020 — Digital assets trading platform BiKi.com is delighted to announce a partnership with Dash NEXT, the merchant and consumer activation arm of popular altcoin, Dash. The first step in this partnership is BiKi’s listing of Dash on the crypto trading platform, with DASH/USDT trading pairs already opened.

Jointly organizing an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on 9th April, 11am ICT, BiKi and Dash will begin taking questions from the public today (March 26th). The discussion topics will be about living on crypto and the impact the COVID-19 crisis has on the industry. Interested individuals should stay tuned to BiKi Twitter for announcements on how to pose questions to the Dash team.

“BiKi is thrilled to have one of the top 20 tokens on Coinmarketcap, Dash, to not only be listed with us but partnered with us,” says Ethan Ng, Southeast Asia CEO of BiKi.com. “This win-win partnership allows our users to trade Dash efficiently with InstantSend and allows Dash to become even more widely traded and known in top crypto markets. With Dash Evolution around the corner, users will have an even better experience building ideas on Dash, and I look forward to BiKi cryptocurrency exchange users not only trading Dash, but also putting a proposal online and becoming part of Dash.”

A unique feature to look out for is Dash’s automatic InstantSend technology which is enabled for users on BiKi’s exchange platform. InstantSend leverages on a subset of the masternode network to lock crypto transactions, rendering the transactions permanent even before they are included in a block. This means that every Dash transaction is permanently registered in less than two seconds. With such features, users do not have to wait long for Dash deposits and withdrawals, further improving user experience on BiKi exchange.

Already, the Dash community seems to approve. “I always try new platforms when Dash gets listed there. BiKi has a great user experience and looks very professional,” says Buddharaksa K., Dash Thailand community member.

Through this partnership, BiKi is committed to growing Dash further in the top crypto markets – South Korea, Vietnam and China, where BiKi Exchange communities can engage in exhilarating campaigns and activities with Dash.

Felix Mago, Co-Founder of Dash NEXT, believes that the partnership with BiKi Exchange “proves once again that Dash is one of the most global and most available cryptocurrencies out there. We are very happy to partner up with BiKi as we are convinced that it will bring great value to both BiKi and Dash users. As we progress further into 2020, we can expect that the adoption of Dash NEXT will be accelerated into more ecosystems and businesses, allowing users to transact with Dash in a seamless and secure way. With BiKi’s vast network of 2 million users and 130,000 daily active users across the globe, more will be exposed to Dash and its unique features and benefits.”

Token supporters can look forward to Dash’s new innovations which include the Dash Platform on EvoNet. Dash Platform is a technology stack for building decentralized applications on the Dash network. The goal for the platform is to facilitate frictionless value transfer while leveraging the strengths of the Dash network. These strengths include instantly confirmed transactions, stable project governance, and scalability. Now, with the release of Dash Platform, businesses have tools to add metadata to crypto payments, thereby allowing for more robust, user-friendly application experiences.

Currently, Dash NEXT is working hard to build up on the growing crypto tourism in Thailand. Token holders can already book flights and hotels online with Dash. In Bangkok, several bars and restaurants such as 12×12 and The Missing Burro have already begun accepting Dash as a form of payment. For the latest developments and listing of Dash merchants, visit discoverdash.com.

To date, Dash is accepted in millions of businesses worldwide, from online merchants such as travala.com or NordVPN, to Church’s Chicken in Venezuela. Just recently, Dash announced its partnership with Cryptobuyer, to bring Dash payments to Burger King Venezuela.

About BiKi.com:

Headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global cryptocurrency exchange ranked Top 20 on CoinMarketCap. BiKi.com provides a digital assets platform for trading more than 150 cryptocurrencies and 280 trading pairs. BiKi.com is focused on providing the safest, most stable and most effective cryptocurrency trading platform. 100% of the transaction fees are used in buyback and burning of platform token, BIKI. Since its official opening in August 2018, BiKi.com is considered one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges in the world with an accumulated 2 million registered users, 130,000 daily active users, over 2,000 community partners and 200,000 community members. BiKi.com has received investments from Huobi co-founder Du Jun, Genesis Capital Zhu Huai Yang, FBG Capital, ChainUP and others totaling approximately 10 million USD.

