Bidding Starts at Just $10 Per Lot in Holabird’s Online-Only Timeless Treasures Auction This Weekend, July 13th and 14th

Reno, NV, USA, July 10, 2024 — Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC will look to take some of the edge off of summer’s sweltering heat with a cool, two-day Timeless Treasures Auction on Saturday and Sunday, July 13th and 14th. The online-only event is loaded with 1,584 lots of numismatics, Western Americana, postal history and more. Online bidding will be provided by iCollector.com.

“Get ready for two exciting days packed with an array of remarkable items awaiting new homes,” said Fred Holabird of Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC. “We invite everyone to join us in this fun sale, featuring collectibles in all the usual categories. And don’t forget, all lots open for bidding at just ten dollars.” Start times both days will by 8 am Pacific.

Day 1 categories include maps and travel, autographs, books, dolls and toys, sports, model railroading, transportation (railroads, air, steamship / marine and automobile), stage / Express / Wells Fargo, philatelic (covers, postcards and stamps) and stocks and bonds – 797 lots in all.

A Boston Directory for the year 1855, published by George Adams (Boston), 412 pages, in very good to fine condition, with the re-binding fine, has a pre-sale estimate of $180-$500. Also, a group of 23 collectibles books, including Art of the Old West, Collectible Advertising, Fountain Pens, Oak Furniture, Cast Iron and Tin Toys, Silent Movie Stars and more should hit $200-$400.

Railroad lots will feature a 1933 Ann Arbor (Mich.) Railroad pass, issued to Mrs. E. G. Clark, “Wife of Freight Traffic Mgr.” (est. $100-$200); a collection of 38 mostly toy train parts, to include an HO Transformer, rolling stock and straight track (est. $150-$200); and three Canadian National Railway silver hot food covers, all in a Canadian National Hotels box (est. $150-$400).

An 1875 Wells Fargo & Co. receipt from Virginia City, Montana for a nugget pin valued at $15 going to Kansas has been assigned a pre-sale estimate of $100-$200; as has a collection of about 40 early German color postcards (Gruss, etc.), from the late 19th century (circa 1888-1900).

A group of around 300 or more stamps from Australia and Queensland, 1913 to modern, mostly in used condition and gathered from family collections, dealers and trade stock, should finish at $80-$300. Also, an 1893 Wells Fargo & Co. Bank check made out to Cliff House (Colorado), in the amount of $23.00, signed by Cliff House owner Adolph Sutro, is expected to fetch $70-$150.

A photo postcard depicting and signed by former baseball star J.C. Martin, shown wearing a Chicago White Sox uniform (one of several teams Martin played for, including the Miracle Mets of 1969), signed, “Best Wishes / J.C. Martin”, has an estimate of $80-$100. Also, a circa 1938 child-size wooden rocking chair, with some mesh loose, is expected to command $50-$100.

Day 2 is loaded with Native Americana, art, photography, entertainment / cinema / Hollywood / theater / dance, music, World’s Fair and Expositions, numismania, fraternal organizations and badges, exonumia medals and tokens, coins, foreign numismatics, currency, gold, silver, fine jewelry, bullion, antique and costume jewelry, gemstones, gold nuggets and mineral specimens.

Also up for bid will be other numismatics (ephemera, ingots, U.S. Mint), mining collectibles, firearms-related items, advertising, political and military, gaming, bottles, assorted collectibles (souvenir plates, spoons and flatware), and collectibles in a wide range of categories, including household, general store, home décor, porcelain, ceramic and glass – in all, a total of 782 lots.

An outstanding, two-volume complete set collection of U.S. Liberty Head half-dollars, housed in Library of Coins albums, Volumes 1 (1892-1903) and II (1904-1915), 73 circulated coins in all, should realize $3,000-$4,000; while a group of six Capped Bust U.S. half-dollar coins, dated 1809, 1812, 1813, 1823, 1824 and 1828, in circulated condition, has an estimate of $600-$900.

Gold U.S. coins will also be on offer, to include an 1875-S $20 Liberty Head gold coin, in AU condition, from a mintage of 1,230,000 coins (est. $2,500-$3,500); an 1894 $10 Liberty Head gold coin, in AU 55 condition, of 2,470,735 minted (est. $1,200-$1,500); and a 1913 Indian Head $5 gold coin with a sunken relief design, one of just 915,901 minted (est. $700-$1,000).

A collection of five circa 1900-1920 Lash’s Bitters bottles (San Francisco), five different tooled top varieties of the 18 listed by Ring-Ham, with two of the five having the original paper labels, is expected to garner $240-$375. Also, a gorgeous petite gold ruby ring testing 14 carat gold and featuring an oval ruby and two small white stones, weighing 2.3 grams, should make $300-$500.

A hard-to-find first edition copy of Battles of the Civil War by Kurz & Allen, over two feet wide and housed in its original archival box, dated 1960, carries a pre-sale estimate of $400-$600. Also, a group of three photographs of the Northwest by Darius Kinsey (1869-1945), including Snoqualmie Falls, Mont.; Mt. Si; and a fawn deer (all in Washington) should make $600-$1,000.

Rounding out just some of the Day 2 highlights is a large collection of 80 different Fresno (Calif.) tokens, to include Fresno Savings Bank, Bank of Fresno, Dapavo & Papolo, Bailey Brothers, Blackstone Hut, Diamond Jubilee, Minor & Son and many more (est. $600-$1,000).

This is a timed auction, so there will be no live auctioneer or audio/video feed. Folks can bid now, up to the day each session closes. On all three auction days, they will be able to log in to a virtual console and bid live, per normal. Each lot will open with an automatic timer that’s reset with each live bid. Once the bidding stops and the timer runs out, then the next lot is presented.

In addition to internet bidding offered exclusively on iCollector.com, phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Color catalogs are available by calling 1-844-492-2766, or 775-851-1859.

Anyone owning a collection that might fit into a Holabird Western Americana Collections auction is encouraged to get in touch. The firm travels throughout the U.S., to see and pick up collections. The company has agents all over America and will travel to inspect most collections.

To learn more about Holabird Western Americana Collections, and the two-day, online-only timed auction planned for July 13th and 14th, beginning at 8 am Pacific time each day, please visit www.holabirdamericana.com.

About Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC:

Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC is always seeking new and major collections to bring to market. It prides itself as being a major source for selling Americana at the best prices obtainable, having sold more than any other similar company in the past decade alone. The firm will have its entire sales database online soon, at no cost – nearly 200,000 lots sold since 2014. To consign a single piece or a collection, you may call Fred Holabird at 775-851-1859 or 844-492-2766; or, you can send an e-mail to fredholabird@gmail.com. To learn more about Holabird Western Americana Collections, please visit www.holabirdamericana.com.