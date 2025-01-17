Beyond Business Virtual Assistants (BBVA) Extends New Year Promo in Partnership with WOBS

Beyond Business Virtual Assistants (BBVA) ranked among the Top 5 Virtual Assistant Agencies by realtors in Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh, PA, January 16, 2025 — Beyond Business Virtual Assistants (BBVA), a leading provider of professional virtual assistant services, is excited to announce the extension of its highly successful Three Kings Day Promo. Thanks to our ongoing partnership with the Wolf of Broad Street (WOBS) Royal Rendezvous Real Estate Networking Party 2025, we are extending the promotion until January 23. The extended offer allows business owners to hire a high-caliber virtual assistant for only $1499—a great opportunity to streamline operations and boost productivity.

BBVA is proud to be ranked among the Top 5 Virtual Assistant Agencies by realtors in Pennsylvania, further validating the value and impact of our services. Realtors and small business owners alike have trusted BBVA for years, recognizing the exceptional quality and affordability of our virtual assistant support.

“We are thrilled to extend this promotion, especially considering the growing demand for virtual assistants among real estate professionals,” said Andy Kowalski, CEO of BBVA. “Our team of skilled VAs has been a game-changer for many businesses, particularly in the real estate sector, helping them stay organized and responsive. Being ranked among the top 5 VA agencies in Pennsylvania is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.”

BBVA’s virtual assistants bring expert support in key areas such as administrative assistance, social media management, lead generation, and customer service, allowing business owners to focus on growth and revenue generation. Whether you’re a busy real estate agent, entrepreneur, or small business owner, BBVA provides the tools and expertise to help you scale effectively and efficiently.

The Three Kings Day Promo has been extended to ensure even more businesses have access to this amazing offer. For just $1499, clients can hire an expert virtual assistant with specialized industry knowledge to handle crucial tasks that can otherwise be time-consuming.

Don’t wait – this offer ends January 23, 2025, or when all available slots are filled!

To claim this special promotion, visit Beyond Business Virtual Assistants – 3 Kings Special.

About Beyond Business Virtual Assistants (BBVA):

BBVA is a top-rated virtual assistant agency, specializing in providing highly skilled and dedicated VAs to businesses across various industries. With a focus on real estate, BBVA helps professionals save time, improve productivity, and scale their operations. Their team of VAs is highly trained, adaptable, and committed to delivering results that matter.

About the WOBS Royal Rendezvous Real Estate Networking Party 2025:

The Wolf of Broad Street (WOBS) Royal Rendezvous Real Estate Networking Party 2025 is one of the most anticipated events in the real estate industry, bringing together professionals, entrepreneurs, and key figures for networking and collaboration. The event serves as a prime opportunity to connect, share insights, and discover new tools for success.

Contact Information:

Beyond Business Virtual Assistants (BBVA)

Phone: 215-346-6211

Email: admin@beyondbizva.com

Website: www.beyondbizva.com