Beth Najjar Named Office Manager of Surf Side Dental Studio of Hingham

Hingham, MA, September 20, 2023 — Beth Najjar, Rockland, MA resident and Brockton, MA native, has been named Office Manager of Surf Side Dental Studio of Hingham. Beth has been in the front office of the Hingham-based dental practice for three years.

Beth has been in the dental profession since 1997 and has also served in other medical areas including surgical appointments and scheduling. She earned certification as a certified nursing assistant (CAN), Home Health Aide and Pharmacy Technician.

“I love working with patients,” noted Beth. “Making sure they feel comfortable and welcome makes all the difference in their dental treatment.”

As Office Manager, Beth oversees the entire office – front to back, including staffing and prep of the doctors.

Beth is a mother of two beautiful daughters, Brianna and Bella, and loves to spend time with her handsome grandson, Ashton. She enjoys music, cooking, baking, going for walks, and can always be found spending time with her family. She is also a huge Red Sox and Patriots fan .

Surf Side Dental Studio is located at the intersection of Hingham, Hull, and Cohasset at 344 Rockland St, Hingham, Ma 02043. The dental practice provides a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere.

Husband and wife team Dr. Robert Geary, a native of Hull, and Dr. Teresa Huynh, also a native of a surfside town, Pompano Beach, Florida focus on complete dental care for the family.

For more information, call (781) 749-6750, or visit http://www.SurfSideDentalStudio.com