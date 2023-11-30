Audemars Piguet and Rolex Lead The Way in Miller & Miller’s Luxury Watches Auction held November 17

New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada, November 29, 2023 — A circa 1995 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Triple Date wristwatch sold for $33,630, while two Rolexes – a circa 1981 Submariner and a circa 2022 Yacht-Master – gaveled for $32,450 and $29,500, respectively, in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s Luxury Watches auction held November 17th. The auction grossed $248,154.

All prices quoted are in Canadian dollars and include an 18 percent buyer’s premium.

The online-only auction wasn’t large – just 106 watches. But it featured many of the finest names in watchmaking. In addition to Rolex and Audemars Piguet, the list included Breitling, Patek Philippe, Panerai, Hublot, Cartier, A. Lange & Sohne, Omega, Tag Heuer, IWC and Piaget. Also sold was the Matheson collection of Swiss and American pocket watches.

“Demand remained strong for those watches that are exciting, fresh-to-the-market ‘one-owner’ pieces that have not been discovered and passed through the hands of collectors,” said Justin Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.

“A watch’s provenance including (but not limited to) “box and papers” is becoming increasingly important for many buyers, in some cases adding as much as 30 percent to the value of a watch,” Mr. Miller said, adding, “Originality is so important. Examples in unmolested, original condition are soaring in value, where pieces with replacement or restored parts, including hands, dials, heavily polished cases and bracelets are increasingly more difficult to sell.”

The circa 1995 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Triple Date watch (Ref. 25808ST) was the top lot of the auction. Crafted with stainless steel, its refined form was punctuated by an octagonal bezel, while its triple-date complication added practical sophistication. The watch was a statement of understated luxury and impeccable taste, well deserving of top lot honors.

The Rolex Submariner watch (Ref. 16808) was the sale’s runner-up top lot. It featured an 18kt yellow gold band and case plus box and papers. The Rolex Yacht-Master watch (Ref. 268655) sported an Oysterflex strap that added a playful touch to its luxurious 18kt Everose gold case. Other features include a black ceramic bezel, rose gold details, and a dazzling night sky dial.

Following are additional highlights from the auction, one in which 215 people registered to place a total of 3,511 bids and 65 percent of lots were sold. Internet bidding was provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and the Miller & Miller website: www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com.

A Swiss-made, circa 2010 IWC watch (Ref. IW5001-07), part of the Portuguese collection, finished at $8,850. The watch is so-named because it pays homage to the brand’s historical ties with Portuguese navigators. Features included a clean, eye-catching minimalist dial layout, railway track-style minute markers, classic Arabic numerals and leaf-shaped hands.

A Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch (Ref. 116000) having a black dial with pink indices and Arabic numbers and fitted with an oyster bracelet, knocked down for $8,850; while a circa 1991 Rolex Datejust watch (Ref. 16233) boasting a gold and steel case with the all-steel Jubilee bracelet – a watch that makes a statement without being too flashy – hit $7,670.

A circa 2020 Tag Heuer Monaco X watch (Ref. CBL2114), released in association with the Monaco Grand Prix Historique to mark Tag Heuer’s official partnership with the legendary race and one of only 1,000 produced, fetched $8,260. The watch’s red and white color combination represented the paint jobs on classic race cars, and the Easter Egg printed at 1 o’clock on the dial was the Grand Prix Historique’s logo, the silhouette of a racing roadster.

A circa 1991 Rolex Date watch (Ref. 15233) having a gold and stainless steel case and bracelet and a clean dial featuring luminous hour markers and a date window, realized $7,080; and a circa 1993 Rolex Date watch (also Ref. 15223), with a stainless steel case and Oyster bracelet, mirrored the spirit of exploration with its precise movement and went for $6,490.

A Heuer Silverstone watch (Ref. 110.313R) in a stainless steel, 40mm diameter case, the rare red dial variation, changed hands for $6,490; a circa 1973 Piaget automatic watch having an 18k yellow gold case and band (Serial #266575) brought $5,900; and a circa 1967 Omega Speedmaster watch (Ref. 145012-67), unworn since a 2018 full restoration, earned $5,310.

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. has two important upcoming auctions, both of them online-only and both scheduled for a Saturday. The first is a Toys, Motorcycles & Automobilia auction on December 9th; the second is a Petroliana & Advertising auction on January 20th.

